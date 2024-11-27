Olympic Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia Suspended For Four Year In Doping Violation, Wrestler’s Career Over?

Bajrang, one of the latest entrants into the Congress party who had taken the leadership post of All India Kisan Congress, accused suspension as "targeted harassment"

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been given a four-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Bajrang Punia’s Suspension

NADA has suspended Punia as he refused to provide a sample during national team selection trials on March 10. This comes after an initial provisional suspension imposed on April 23 was upheld by the Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP).

NADA, in its decision, said that Bajrang had been guilty of Article 10.3.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules, relating to evading sample collection. The four-year ban will start from April 23, 2024, but the short period Bajrang was suspended when the suspension was lifted on May 31 and reinstated June 21, 2024, will not go into the total ban period.

The suspension bars Bajrang from participating in competitive wrestling and from seeking international coaching opportunities.

Bajrang Alleges ‘Targeted Harrasment’

Bajrang has denied allegations that he had refused to provide a sample but raised an objection over the testing kits used by NADA when he had provided a sample in December 2023, which were close to expiring. He said he never got a response to his queries that further eroded his faith in the doping control process.

Bajrang, one of the latest entrants into the Congress party who had taken the leadership post of All India Kisan Congress, accused suspension as “targeted harassment” by the BCCI due to his campaign against the then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

NADA Alleges Punia of disregarding ‘Anti-Doping’ Regulations

NADA, however dismissed these allegations arguing that it had duly requested the doping control officer for a urine sample and that Bajrang’s acts were a conscious denial to abide.

NADA argued that Bajrang’s acts showed that he had a clear and blatant disregard for his obligations as an athlete as defined in Articles 20.1 and 20.2 of the Anti-Doping Rules.

After the initial suspension, Bajrang contested those charges and, thus obtained temporary relief on May 31. Charges were subsequently served on June 23 and then he was required to attend the hearings which were conducted in September and October. ADDP concluded Bajrang liable for a four-year suspension.

Career Over?

The ruling gives a career blow to Bajrang as he will not be available other major international events. Though Bajrang has indicated his decision to appeal further, this suspension impacts his standing in Indian as well as global wrestling.

This comes amid, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia’s sister in law was suspended from playing the Gold Medal Match in Paris Olympics 2024, following this she quit wrestling and contested in Haryana Elections from Congress ticket.

