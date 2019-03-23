Sports

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul dropped for remarks against women

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Virender Sehwag wishes The Wall with a mischievous tweet

Virat Kohli says team doesn’t agree with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul views

Pep Guardiola admits he's jealous of Manchester United boss Solskjaer after his record-breaking start

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday lauded his Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying the Norwegian coach has bested his own start in Premier League. The former Barcelona....

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma says nobody's guaranteed a ticket to England

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday asserted that nobody in the team is guaranteed a spot, barring one or two players, for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which....

Australia tour of India: Schedule for limited-overs series announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the schedule for Australia's tour of India in February. As per the announcement, Indian....

Indian boxing icon Mary Kom tops AIBA rankings

Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom continues to reign supreme in the world of boxing and her world ranking speaks volumes of it. She recently proved herself to be the best....

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul on Koffee with Karan: BCCI boss Vinod Rai recommends 2-ODI ban, Diana Edulji mulls outright ban; decision awaited

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommended a 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul their controversial remarks on women during their appearance on Karan....

Hardik Pandya responds to BCCI show cause notice, says sincerely regretful for his comments

After facing massive flak from the audiences and receiving a show cause notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian all-arounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday extended....

Mohamed Salah crowned African Player of the Year for second time in a row

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was declared the 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year after a goal-laden season at Anfield. The Egyptian attacker's Liverpool teammate and Senegal international....

Harendra Singh removed as senior men's hockey coach, given charge of junior team

Harendra Singh on Wednesday was removed as the coach of senior men's hockey team, announced Hockey India after a meeting with top officials. According to the statement released, the decision....

AFC Asian Cup 2019: India vs UAE live streaming, when and where to watch the match

The Indian football team will look to strengthen their chances of advancing to the next round of AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday when they face hosts UAE in a....

AFC Asian Cup 2019: High-flying India to play hosts UAE in crunch clash

India will clash with hosts UAE on Thursday in their second Group A match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United....

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul get BCCI show cause notice over misogynist comments on Koffee With Karan

The recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6 featuring India cricket players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been wreaking havoc on the Internet for all the wrong reasons. During....

Manchester United news: Paul Pogba's brother blames Jose Mourinho for the Frenchman's early struggles

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has hit out at former club manager Jose Mourinho for hampering the morale of his superstar brother and failing to bring the best....

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to emulate Arsene Wenger's longevity with Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday laughed off the reports linking to a potential coaching post at Manchester United and reiterated his desire to forge a legacy at Tottenham just....

Arsenal news: Letting Aaron Ramsey leave for free is a football crime, says former Gunners icon

Former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson on Tuesday laughed off the Gunners' title credentials and once again reiterated that Unai Emery's men are a million miles away from winning the Premier....

Australian media credits Indian victory to Virat Kohli, calls it Bollywood Ending

When the third umpire decided to end the fifth Day's play of the fourth Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, Monday, Indian cricket team had already rewritten....

Virat Kohli and his team that beat Australia in Australia to be rewarded with bonuses

In the wake of Team India's historic triumph in Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for the entire....

IPL 2019: Indian Premier League to begin from March 23, said to clash with 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from March 23, 2019, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced on Tuesday. Interestingly, the IPL season 12 will clash with....

WWE Raw: John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar make surprise comeback to the ring

The upcoming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Men's Royal Rumble match is going to super excited as the 16-time World champion John Cena on Monday announced himself as an entrant for....

Imran Khan congratulates Indian cricket team for first ever Test series win in Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate Indian cricket team for their first ever Test series victory in Australia."Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian....

Mohamed Salah beats Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard to win PFA player of the month award

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has been winning hearts with his stylish moves and speed as he scored six goals and helped his side to bag all seven Premier League....

Next Lionel Messi? Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz is a spitting image of the Barcelona icon on pitch, watch video

Back in the noughties, Real Madrid was a club that issued its intent to rival clubs across Europe by acquiring services of world's best players for world-record money. David Beckham,....

India vs Australia Test series: Virat Kohli and men do hillarious dance after creating history, watch video

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of captain fantastic Virat Kohli, registered its name in history books after the Men in Blue secured their first ever Test series win in....

2000 cricket match-fixing scandal: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited to India, rules UK court

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday cleared extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla, prime accused in the match-fixing scandal during South Africa's India tour in 2000. The UK court revised its....

Watch Virat Kohli's victory strut with wifey Anushka Sharma after historic Down Under win

Virat Kohli steered India towards a 2-1 historic win in Australia on Monday after a wait of 71 years. As the Day 5 of the Sydney Tets got washed out,....

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co script history, win first ever Test series Down Under

India ended its 71-year long wait for a Test series victory Down Under on Monday after a resounding 2-1 series win against Australia. Though 3-1 could have been an added....

India vs Australia 4th Test HIGHLIGHTS: India win first ever Test series Down Under 2-1 after Sydney Test ends in a draw

Team India is on the cusp of an epoch-making series win as there's no possibility for the Aussies to thump the visitors on Day 5 in the 4th Test match....

Gujarat Cricket Association shares pictures of under construction world’s largest cricket stadium

The Gujarat Cricket Association vice president Parimal Nathwani on Sunday shared the pictures of under construction world’s largest cricket stadium. The under-construction stadium is located in Ahmedabad's Motera in Gujarat....

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri surpasses Lionel Messi after his heroics against Thailand

When Sunil Chhetri netted a superb brace on Sunday against Thailand in an AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter, he surpassed Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the list of all-time top....

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri nets brace as India trounces Thailand 4-1

Long-serving striker Sunil Chhetri helped India open account in AFC Asian Cup 2019 on a blistering note on Sunday against Thailand at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 34-year-old....

Barcelona open to new acquisitions in January, says coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Sunday hinted that the Spanish football giants might be willing to dip into the January transfer market if a good opportunity arises. However, the coach....

