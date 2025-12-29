Congress’ National Anthem Blunder In Kerala: Party Leaders Caught Singing the Wrong Lyrics Again In Viral Video

The Indian National Congress in Kerala celebrated its 140th foundation day, but it has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as party workers sparked embarrassment after they sang the national anthem incorrectly at an event that was attended by senior leaders at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

As the leaders stood up in respect for the national anthem, the lead singer began with “Jana-gana-mangala-dayaka jaya he” instead of the correct opening line “Jana-gana-mana-adhinayaka jaya he.” The video of the event has gone viral and sparked intense criticism from the opposition and public alike.

The mistake was not corrected by anybody, and the national anthem was completed in the incorrect version as prominent figures looked on in embarrassment. The gathering was attended by senior Congress leaders such as former Defence Minister AK Antony, VM Sudheeran, PC Vishnunadh MLA, and AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, highlighting the high-profile nature of the event.

Janagana Mangala Dayaka Jaya He

Bharata bargyavi daaayaa…🥴 Again, the same Congress senior leaders butchering the National Anthem! These idiots keep getting elected in Kerala over and over. Unbelievable! 🤦‍♂️

100% literacy saaar… https://t.co/ju7wivoH7F pic.twitter.com/AF5z0rDAI9 — JhunJhun (@junjunjitweets) December 28, 2025

Not the first time Congress leaders have fumbled

Despite the presence of veteran politicians, not one of them intervened to correct the mistake, which has evoked public criticism and sharp reactions from opposition parties and the public alike.

As the clip spread online, debates about whether such senior politicians and leaders of the country know the correct lyrics of India’s national anthem have been going on. It is to be noted that this is not the first time the Congress leaders have come under fire in relation to the national anthem.

Earlier in the year, a similar error occurred at another Congress event where the national anthem was also sung incorrectly in the presence of senior leaders, which also attracted widespread criticism.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment on the matter by the Congress leadership.

Also Read: Migrant Worker Assaulted With Machetes In Tamil Nadu By Minors, Attackers Flash Victory Sign As He Lays Bloodied