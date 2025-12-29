Migrant Worker Assaulted With Machetes In Tamil Nadu By Minors, Attackers Flash Victory Sign As He Lays Bloodied

A shocking video has surfaced which shows a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu being brutally attacked by four minors. The attack which reportedly took place in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, has sparked widespread outrage, police have started an investigation into this matter. The violence was captured by the attackers themselves and uploaded it on social media, it has gone viral ever since.

The video shows the migrant worker being attacked by machetes relentlessly and flashing a victory sign after the assault. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Siraj, and he was first targeted while travelling on a moving train. The four accused had threatened Siraj with machetes during the journey and had recorded that event too, however, the intimidation soon escalated into a grievous assault.

Following the threats on the train, Siraj was taken to a secluded spot near the railway station, where they attacked him and continued to film the violence.

Police have started an investigation

Disturbing visuals from the footage show attackers repeatedly hitting him with the machetes from all directions as he was lying helpless and crying. Siraj is severely injured due to the attack and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, his condition is described as critical by medical sources.

The widely circulated video has drawn condemnation from across the country, and authorities have started a formal investigation and are trying to identify the attackers.



The Thiruvallur police are trying to uncover the full details of the attack as they try to determine what led to such an act of brazen violence. This incident has once again raised concerns about juvenile crime and youth violence being fuelled by social media, especially when such acts are filmed and shared online.

