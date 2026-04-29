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Home > Regionals News > Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy

Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali viral MMS row: Death rumours debunked, couple active online after leaked video controversy.

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali viral MMS row. (Image Credit: X)
Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali viral MMS row. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 29, 2026 18:12:29 IST

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Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy

The internet’s appetite for viral moments has once again turned two young influencers into household names. The so-called “19-minute 34-second viral video” that Filmmaker Sofik SK and partner Dustu Sonali are embroiled in has been trending for months now. What was meant to be a private moment took a dark turn when the clip was allegedly streamed online without the couple’s consent. The public outrage that followed was fueled by everything from “Sofik and Sonali MMS” searches to online speculation. To make matters worse, false reports about Sonali’s death added to the chaos, raising questions about social media ethics and online harassment.

What’s the 19-minute 34-second viral video controversy all about?

The controversy began with the alleged leaker of an intimate video that Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali had the wrong person who had their phone passwords. The couple claims that the person tried to extort them before eventually streaming the clip online. The video went viral in no time and sparked controversy.

Is Dustu Sonali Alive?

There is no such thing as Dustu Sonali’s death. As the video went viral, there were reports that Sonali had committed suicide because of the fear of being humiliated. However, these unverified reports turned out to be false.

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Where are Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali now?

In spite of the backlash and the emotional turmoil, Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali are still active on social media. Sofik, with more than half a million followers is currently posting on his Instagram page, including some emotional videos showing the toll that the controversy has taken on him. Sonali, who identifies as an artist, has also been active online, even though she previously admitted that she was deeply affected by the incident and had not dared to step outside. The couple have been receiving support from their followers, who have largely condemned the violation of privacy.

What have they done against the leak?

The couple have alleged that they have lodged a complaint against the person who they say leaked the video. Sonali said that the video was of a private moment and had not been shared with anyone, while Sofik alleged that the accused had “betrayed like a brother” and had used the incident for blackmail by first making it public. The couple’s allegations have added fuel to the fire calling for stricter action to be taken against digital exploitation.What is the punishment for sharing such videos?

Sharing or circulating private videos without the consent of the parties is a punishable offence under Indian law. Under Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, offence can be punishable with imprisonment and a fine. Sections 292, 293 and 354C of IPC also criminalise the act of sharing such content. This case is yet another reminder of the legal and ethical consequences of sharing such material online.

What does this controversy say about viral culture

The Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali saga is a stark reminder of the negative aspects of virality; the invasion of privacy, the spread of rumours, the intense scrutiny. The controversy gave them followers and notoriety, but also made them the targets for trolling, fear, and disinformation. The commotion over the “19-minute 34-second video” is a distraction from the real story, one of consent, trust, and the need for responsible behaviour online.

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Tags: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral videoDustu SonaliDustu Sonali MMSlatest mmsmmsSofik MMSSofik SKSofik SK and Dustu Sonali viral MMSSofik SK MMSviral mms

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Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy

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Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy
Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy
Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy
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