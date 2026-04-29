GAP Group Hosts GICEA Delegation in Dholera SIR

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], April 29: A delegation of 35 members from the Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects (GICEA) recently visited the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) to gain first-hand insights into the rapidly developing smart city and explore its growing infrastructure, industrial, and real estate opportunities.

The visit follows a brainstorming session hosted by GICEA earlier this month on Dholera Smart City, which highlighted the region’s emergence as one of India’s most significant greenfield developments and a future hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

During the visit, the delegation toured the ABCD Building, the administrative hub of Dholera, where they visited the ICT department and the Dholera Experience Centre to understand the city’s master planning, infrastructure roadmap, and technological framework.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of GAP Group, one of western India’s fastest-growing infrastructure developers and an early mover in Dholera’s Activation Zone. Members were briefed on the company’s role in shaping early development in the region and its ongoing projects.

The members visited the site of the Rs. 91,000 crore Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility, a joint venture with Taiwan’s PSMC, which is currently under development and is expected to begin production by 2027. The delegation also toured Renew Power’s solar cell manufacturing site. In addition, the group visited several public infrastructure projects being developed in Dholera, including the school, hospital, fire station, and sewage treatment plant, all of which are nearing completion.

At the GAP Group headquarters, the delegation was given a detailed presentation on the Group’s Akhilam Township. Spanning more than 40 lakh sq ft of planned construction, Akhilam is envisioned as a large-scale mixed-use township integrating 1BHK studio apartments, 2BHK family residences, commercial spaces, co-working spaces, a clubhouse, food court, and corporate office infrastructure. The delegation was also informed about plans for a five-star Hyatt hotel being developed in partnership with GAP Group.

Commenting on the visit, Ambrish Parajiya, Managing Director of GAP Group, said, “Dholera is rapidly transforming into one of India’s most important industrial and infrastructure destinations, particularly with the semiconductor ecosystem taking shape. Visits like these help industry professionals understand the scale of opportunity that exists here, not just in real estate, but across manufacturing, infrastructure and urban development.”

“GAP Group has been working in Dholera since 2014 and has witnessed this transformation from the very beginning. We are proud to contribute to the development of the activation zone and help build the ecosystem that will support Dholera’s long-term growth,” he added.

The visit provided delegates with first-hand exposure to the scale of development underway in Dholera. Located around 110 kilometres from Ahmedabad along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dholera spans 927 sq km and is positioned as India’s first platinum-rated greenfield smart city. Its connectivity has received a further boost with the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway.

The visit concluded with GICEA members expressing keen interest in the long-term investment, infrastructure, and development opportunities emerging in Dholera.