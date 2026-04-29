How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Today’s match Streaming Details: It is matchday 30 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season and a crucial encounter at Alawwal Park as league leaders Al Nassr welcome third-placed Al Ahli.

The hosts come into this fixture in formidable form sitting comfortably at the summit with 76 points from 29 outings. They are riding high after a commanding 5-1 win over Qatar’s Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals. However, Al Nassr will be without Sami Al-Najei and Raghed Al-Najjar for this clash as both players are sidelined through injury.

Al Ahli are crowned kings of Asia for the second straight year after beating Machida Zelvia 1-0 to retain their AFC Champions League title. At home they have racked up 66 points with a formidable record of 20 wins and just two defeats. The visitors, unlike their opponents, have the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

This has been a historic and hard-fought rivalry.” Al Ahli has a narrow lead over Al Nassr from the previous 54 meetings, winning 21 times compared to Al Nassr’s 18, while 15 games have been tied. Both teams are chasing silverware and there will be plenty of drama in this latest chapter.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Live Streaming Saudi Pro League

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match take place?

The match between Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match start?

The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST in India on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match be played?

The game will be held at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match in India?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on Thmanyah channels across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Thmanyah app from 10:00 PM Dubai Time on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Predicted XI

Al Nassr: Bento; Martínez, Alamri, Simakan, Boushal; Mané, Al-Khaibari, Brozović, Coman; Félix, Ronaldo

Al Ahli: Mendy; Al Hawsawi, Ibañez, Demiral, Hamed; Kessié, Atangana; Galeno, Millot, Mahrez; Toney

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Prediction- Who Will Win Today?

Al Nassr go into this high-profile clash as strong favourites thanks to an incredible 19-match winning streak in all competitions and an almost perfect home record at Alawwal Park this season. Al Ahli, meanwhile, will be riding a huge wave of confidence after successfully defending their AFC Champions League Elite crown, but Al Nassr’s own domestic excellence, spearheaded by their league-leading 79 goals, should give them the edge in what could turn out to be a goal-fest. However, the home side have a lot of momentum behind their attacking unit and with Cristiano Ronaldo clinical and Kingsley Coman in-form, a home win is the most likely outcome. Al Ahli have a fully fit squad and have also beaten the home side 3-2 in the reverse fixture early this year. Al Nassr will look to consolidate their grip on the league title and extend their historic winning run when they face Al Wehda in a hugely contested 3-1 victory.

Al Nassr – Last 5 Matches Report

Date Match Competition Result 11 April 2026 Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 0–2 ✅ 3 April 2026 Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League 5–2 ✅ 14 March 2026 Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 0–5 ✅ 7 March 2026 Al Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 1–0 ✅ 28 February 2026 Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 1–3 ✅

Al Ahli – Last 5 Matches Report