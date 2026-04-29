LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Today's match Streaming Details: Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Match in India as Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action. Follow NewsX for more info.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Saudi Pro League. Photo X
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Saudi Pro League. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 29, 2026 19:22:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Today’s match Streaming Details: It is matchday 30 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season and a crucial encounter at Alawwal Park as league leaders Al Nassr welcome third-placed Al Ahli.

The hosts come into this fixture in formidable form sitting comfortably at the summit with 76 points from 29 outings. They are riding high after a commanding 5-1 win over Qatar’s Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals. However, Al Nassr will be without Sami Al-Najei and Raghed Al-Najjar for this clash as both players are sidelined through injury.

Al Ahli are crowned kings of Asia for the second straight year after beating Machida Zelvia 1-0 to retain their AFC Champions League title. At home they have racked up 66 points with a formidable record of 20 wins and just two defeats. The visitors, unlike their opponents, have the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

You Might Be Interested In

This has been a historic and hard-fought rivalry.” Al Ahli has a narrow lead over Al Nassr from the previous 54 meetings, winning 21 times compared to Al Nassr’s 18, while 15 games have been tied. Both teams are chasing silverware and there will be plenty of drama in this latest chapter.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Live Streaming Saudi Pro League

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match take place?
The match between Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match start?
The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST in India on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match be played?
The game will be held at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh. 

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on Thmanyah channels across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Thmanyah app from 10:00 PM Dubai Time on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Predicted XI 

Al Nassr: Bento; Martínez, Alamri, Simakan, Boushal; Mané, Al-Khaibari, Brozović, Coman; Félix, Ronaldo

Al Ahli: Mendy;  Al Hawsawi, Ibañez, Demiral, Hamed; Kessié, Atangana; Galeno, Millot, Mahrez; Toney  

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Prediction- Who Will Win Today? 

Al Nassr go into this high-profile clash as strong favourites thanks to an incredible 19-match winning streak in all competitions and an almost perfect home record at Alawwal Park this season. Al Ahli, meanwhile, will be riding a huge wave of confidence after successfully defending their AFC Champions League Elite crown, but Al Nassr’s own domestic excellence, spearheaded by their league-leading 79 goals, should give them the edge in what could turn out to be a goal-fest. However, the home side have a lot of momentum behind their attacking unit and with Cristiano Ronaldo clinical and Kingsley Coman in-form, a home win is the most likely outcome. Al Ahli have a fully fit squad and have also beaten the home side 3-2 in the reverse fixture early this year. Al Nassr will look to consolidate their grip on the league title and extend their historic winning run when they face Al Wehda in a hugely contested 3-1 victory. 

Al Nassr – Last 5 Matches Report

Date Match Competition Result
11 April 2026 Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 0–2 ✅
3 April 2026 Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League 5–2 ✅
14 March 2026 Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 0–5 ✅
7 March 2026 Al Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 1–0 ✅
28 February 2026 Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 1–3 ✅

Al Ahli – Last 5 Matches Report

Date Match Competition Result
25 April 2026 Al Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Final 1–0 ✅
21 April 2026 Al Ahli vs Vissel Kobe AFC Champions League 2–1 ✅
17 April 2026 Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim AFC Champions League 2–0 ✅
6 March 2026 Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 3–1 ✅
26 February 2026 Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 0–1 ✅
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Al-Ahli

RELATED News

Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Buy A Luxurious ₹ 21.45 Cr Sea-Facing Mumbai Flat in Worli? Here’s the truth

MI Captaincy Change? Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav to Replace Hardik Pandya in IPL 2026 Amid Dressing Room Rift Rumours | Report

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

Rohit Sharma Injury News: Will The Former Mumbai Indians Captain Play in MI vs SRH at Wankhede? | Today IPL Match

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MS vs HYK, Eliminator 1 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LATEST NEWS

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Mamata Banerjee’s 15-Year Rule Set To End? Predictions Say BJP’s Lotus Will Bloom In TMC Bastion

Where Education Meets Intent: Dr. Kiran Pai’s Blueprint for a Future-Ready India

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Be Dethroned? UDF Likely To Gain Majority With 70–80 Seats As LDF Trails, Check Full Breakdown Here As Congress Eyes Big Comeback

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BJP Set For Historic Hat-Trick, Pollsters Predict 100-Seat Sweep, Congress Wipeout

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

ICONIC Travel and Tourism Summit 2026 Brings Together Top Voices from Travel, Aviation and Hospitality

Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At UP Wedding After ‘Non-Veg’ Food Runs Out, Guests Turn Venue Into Battlefield

GAP Group Hosts GICEA Delegation in Dholera SIR

From One Billboard to a 100+ Network: How Amit Mahadik Built Siddhivinayak Advertising

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)
How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)
How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)
How to Watch Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (UAE)

QUICK LINKS