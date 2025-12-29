‘Punjabi Munda Aaya Hai Yaar Itthe’: AP Dhillon Calls India Cricketer Abhishek Sharma On Stage During Jaipur Concert | WATCH

India batter Abhishek Sharma made a surprise appearance during AP Dhillon’s Jaipur concert. The singer’s India tour has been making headlines for throwing surprises and this was another one added to the list.

Sharma later shared a clip from the night on Instagram, summing up the vibe in his caption: “Different arena, same roar Thank you Jaipur (sic).” The video shows Dhillon calling Sharma on stage and introducing him to the crowd with, “Punjabi munda aaya hai yaar itthe.” He then checked in with the cricketer, asking, “I hope you are enjoying the show.”

Social media users were quick to react to the unexpected pairing. One comment read, “We didn’t expect that collab (sic).” Another user wrote, “Nothing better than this (sic),” while a third added, “Abhishek Sharma Aura started now (sic).” The clips from the night quickly made the rounds online, with fans clearly enjoying the crossover.













Sharma was earlier picked as the opener for the upcoming New Zealand series in January and the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. The left-handed batter has impressed everyone with his aggressive batting and consistency.

Abhishek is likely to open the innings with Sanju Samson while the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel has been named his deputy. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill who was the vice-captain during the South Africa series at home was not picked for the T20 World Cup.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh returned to Indian side.

