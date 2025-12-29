One Year, 3 World Cups: How Indian Women In Sports Stamped Authority At The Global Level

The Indian women in sports created history in 2025 as three trophies came home. The Indian women’s team clinched the 50-over World Cup– their first-ever in the history of the game. India’s visually impaired team also won the maiden T20 World Cup while India’s women Kabaddi team lifted the trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Team Creates History

India had been performing decently well in the World Cups but the trophy cabinet was still empty. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team created history when they defeated South Africa in the final of 2025 ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai. Courtesy, a fine performance from the batting unit, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs.

India Women's Cricket Team (Image Credit: ANI) India Women's Cricket Team (Image Credit: ANI) India Women's Cricket Team (Image Credit: ANI)

Opener Shafali Verma who had replaced injured Pratika Rawal in the team hammered 87 off 78 and was the top-scorer for India. All-rounder Deepti Sharma also chipped in with 58 off 58 while Smriti Mandhana scored 45 off 58. Later, Deepti spun a web around the South African batters and scalped a fifer. Captain Laura Wolvaardt was the lone warrior as she hit a century but the efforts went in vain as South Africa were bowled out for 246. India registered a 52-run win.

India Win Inaugural T20 World Cup For The blind

The Indian women’s cricket team for blind lifted the trophy in the inaugural T20 World Cup. The tournament featured six teams – India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the US – in a single round-robin. “Winning the World Cup was a huge experience for us. It was our first World Cup, and our whole team worked really hard for it,” captain Deepika told NewsX.com earlier.

Unstoppable! 🇮🇳 India clinches the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025 without losing a single match! 🏆 #Champions #TeamIndia” pic.twitter.com/ZuN9G1ruUY — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 23, 2025

“We had five league matches against Sri Lanka, USA, Nepal, Pakistan, and Australia. Our Indian team is very strong and full of all-rounders. Nepal were tough, but we handled it well. We really enjoyed playing against Pakistan, it was fun and intense,” she added.

Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025: India Defend Title

Women's Kabaddi Team Women's Kabaddi Team Women's Kabaddi Team

India beat Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final to defend the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 title in Dhaka. This was Indian women’s kabaddi team’s second World Cup crown on the trot, having also won the inaugural edition that took place in Patna back in 2012.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers