LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

India lifted the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for blind after defeating Nepal in the final. Captain Deepika, in an exclusive chat talked about her journey and the historical moment of lifting the cup.

India Blind Cricket Team wins inaugural T20 World Cup for women. (Photo Credits: CABI/X)
India Blind Cricket Team wins inaugural T20 World Cup for women. (Photo Credits: CABI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: November 29, 2025 10:37:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

The women’s blind cricket team created history by winning the first-ever Women’s Blind T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal in a memorable final. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, team captain Deepika, who is a huge fan of Virat Kohli, spoke about her inspiring journey, the emotions behind lifting the World Cup, and the special feeling of beating Pakistan during the tournament. 

She shared how the team worked hard, supported each other, and played with full confidence to make India proud on the world stage.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the moment when you finally won the World Cup.

Winning the World Cup was a huge experience for us. It was our first World Cup, and our whole team worked really hard for it. 
In the end, we made India proud. 

We had five league matches against Sri Lanka, USA, Nepal, Pakistan, and Australia. Our Indian team is very strong and full of all-rounders. Nepal were tough, but we handled it well. We really enjoyed playing against Pakistan, it was fun and intense.


What were the preparations for the big game against Pakistan?

When we saw the schedule, we were all charged up and wanted to give our best against Pakistan. The team really played well and we dedicate that match to India and our soldiers.

Can you tell us about your journey and how did you start playing. 

I was 5 months old when I suffered the injury. I hurt my eye with a fingernail, and doctors said I would never see again. I studied in a blind school. The food and clothes were good there, but I always missed my parents and younger brothers. Then, my PT teacher Mohan Kumar encouraged me to play.

Then in 2019, Shikha Shetty ma’am called me to join blind cricket. My parents were scared because society spoke negatively. We also had no money. But a senior from my school helped me travel to Bangalore. I attended the camp and got selected for Karnataka.

I played in the IBSA World Games in Birmingham and won a gold medal. I also became the captain of the Karnataka team and now the captain of the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup team.

Whom you you look up to as a cricketer?

My father always loved Rohit Sharma and told me, ‘You should also become a captain like him.’ That inspired me a lot. I chose the jersey number 045 myself because in blind cricket, B1, B2, and B3 players have number patterns.

My favourite player is Virat Kohli. I like his attitude and aggression. Whenever I took a wicket, people said they could see Virat’s energy in me.

You also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. How was that experience?

Meeting the Prime Minister was like a dream. I had seen him only on TV. When I met him, I was shaking. He gave us sweets and encouraged us. It was a great experience and I’m really thankful to him that he met the team and appreciated our efforts. 

Lastly, what is that one message that you want to give to the society?

My message is simple: Change your mindset. People with disabilities can also achieve great things. Support children, encourage them. Many more players will rise if they get the right help.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blind T20 World CupCaptain DeepikaCricketrohit sharma

RELATED News

After Virat Kohli’s RCB, This IPL Team Likely Up For Sale, Reason Is…

From Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar, Iconic Sports Personalities Who Tried Their Hand At Acting, Check Full List

India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Likely to Target These 3 Players for Key Positions; Check Their Base Prices

Trouble Mounts For Gautam Gambhir? BCCI Upset With Head Coach Amid Massive Backlash Over Selection Chaos

LATEST NEWS

Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet

Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

What The Airbus A320 Recall Reveals About Aviation’s Digital Vulnerabilities And The Role Of Solar Radiation- Explained

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues High Alert As Sri Lanka Death Toll Crosses 80

What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers
EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers
EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers
EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

QUICK LINKS