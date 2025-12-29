LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM died by suicide at her Bengaluru home, leaving the regional TV industry in shock. Police recovered a note citing emotional stress, depression, and pressure related to marriage, which is now central to the investigation.

Nandini CM, Kannada and Tamil TV actor, dies by suicide in Bengaluru (PHOTO: X)
Nandini CM, Kannada and Tamil TV actor, dies by suicide in Bengaluru (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 29, 2025 20:59:33 IST

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru, leaving the regional TV industry in shock. Nandini was the lead in a Tamil serial at the time. 

Nandini CM dies by suicide 

As per reports, the actress wanted to continue her film work and did not want to do a Government job. However, a few other reports also allege that she left a note for her parents, talking about the emotional stress she was under and the pressure to get married.

Police say they found her at home along with the note, where she wrote about not feeling ready for marriage but still facing pressure from her family.

She also shared that she’d been struggling with depression and other personal problems. Investigators are treating her note as a key part of the case.

Right now, police haven’t confirmed exactly what led to her death. They say they’ll share more details as the investigation moves forward and are already speaking with her family and close friends.

Nandini’s sudden death has devastated her colleagues and fans in both the Kannada and Tamil TV industries. Some of her friends from the Tamil television world are heading to Bengaluru to pay their last respects.

Social media is full of messages from people who admired her, calling her a dedicated performer who was slowly making a name for herself.

There’s also an eerie coincidence: Nandini had just filmed a scene in her show “Gowri” where her character drinks poison. That’s sparked a lot of talk online, but officials have made it clear there’s no evidence connecting her on-screen role to her death.

Who Was Nandini CM Married To?

As per reports, Kannada actress C.M. Nandini was also married, but she did not disclose much of her personal and married life.

Contrary to most movie stars, Nandini never publicly posted information about her husband, including his name, job, or pictures, and she seldom discussed her family members in interviews or on social media. Due to this fact, there is no officially proven public information other than the fact that she was married. 

She is most notably famous in Kannada television serials and movies and has always preferred to keep focus in her career other than her personal life.

Nandini CM’s early days

Nandini grew up in Kottur and moved to Bengaluru for work. She started out with supporting parts in Kannada serials like ‘Jeeva Hoovagide’, ‘Sangharsha’, ‘Madhumagalu’, and ‘Neenade Naa’. Over time, she became a familiar face on Kannada TV.

Her move to Tamil television gave her career a boost, ‘Gauri’ brought her a bigger audience and plenty of praise. People who worked with her describe her as hardworking and passionate, which makes her loss even harder to accept.

As police look into what happened, the conversation has turned to the pressures actors face and the importance of better mental health support in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 8:59 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: latest viral newsNandini CMNandini CM ageNandini CM death

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life
Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life
Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life
Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star's Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

QUICK LINKS