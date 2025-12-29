LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM was found dead by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the regional TV industry. Police recovered a suicide note in which she spoke about emotional distress, depression, and pressure from her family to marry and take up a government job, stating that she wanted to continue her acting career.

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM was found dead by suicide. (Photo: IG/Nandini Cm)
Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM was found dead by suicide. (Photo: IG/Nandini Cm)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 29, 2025 20:39:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice. An investigation is underway.

You Might Be Interested In

(This is a breaking story.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 8:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Kannada Tamil TV actor NandiniNandini CMNandini CM deathNandini CM suicide

RELATED News

‘False Narratives, Clever Editing’ Tara Sutaria Hits Back At Trolls As Memes Targeting Her Video With AP Dhillon Break The Internet, Here’s What Veer Pahariya Said

Meet Lokesh Dhar, The Lesser-Known Brother Of Aditya Dhar, And How They Redefined Bollywood Action In Dhurandhar To Meet Hollywood Standards Like Never Before

‘Trying To Find The Plane’: Nikhil Chinapa Shares Delhi Smog Ordeal As Flight Disrupted Amid Thick Haze

Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate

‘Murari’ 4K Re-Release: Mahesh Babu Film Returns To Theaters On This Day; Ticket Booking Set To Open Soon

LATEST NEWS

India Counters Pakistan On Minority Rights, Highlights ‘Horrific’ Record And ‘Systemic Victimisation’

‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

After 19-Minute Viral MMS, Young College Couple’s Nude Video Gets Leaked Online, Screenshots Circulate On WhatsApp Groups Among College Peers

Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker Amid Constant Fear? Pakistan Army Chief Trolled For Wearing Bulletproof Gear And Sitting Behind Bulletproof Glass

Brainiac IP Solutions Announces Successful Conclusion of the Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025

Wethonic Financial Services & Piyush Shangari Honoured with ‘Commodity King’ Award at Angel One Elite 2025 in Macau

Who’s Hemlata Patkar? Marathi Actress Arrested In Rs 10 Crore Extortion Case, What Are The Charges Against Her?

Second Edition of ‘Run for Girl Child’ to Be Held in Surat on January 4 for the Upliftment of Girls

IDT’s 15th Convocation Ceremony Held Grandly at Avadh Utopia, Surat

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice
Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice
Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice
Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

QUICK LINKS