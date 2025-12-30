LIVE TV
Actor Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari: Santhakumari, mother of Malayalam actor Mohanlal, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90 at her residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. Family sources said she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for some time.

Actor Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90 (Picture Credits: Canva Modified)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 30, 2025 15:46:47 IST

Santhakumari lived with Mohanlal and remained under his care during her prolonged illness. Her health had gradually declined due to age-related complications, requiring constant medical attention. Funeral arrangements are expected to take place in Kochi, with close family members in attendance. Further details are awaited.

A Strong Family Bond

Known to be deeply attached to his mother, Mohanlal often spoke about the close bond they shared. Despite his busy professional commitments, the actor was known to prioritise time with her. Mohanlal lost his father, Viswanathan Nair, in 2005, and his elder brother, Pyarilal, in 2000.

An Enduring Influence On Mohanlal

Over the years, Mohanlal has repeatedly acknowledged his mother’s role in shaping his life and career. He had earlier described it as a blessing to share his achievements with her, once noting that she was the first person he visited after learning about his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Though Santhakumari largely stayed away from the public eye, her influence remained evident through her son’s words and actions. Her legacy lives on in the values and gratitude Mohanlal has often attributed to her guidance and strength as a mother.

First published on: Dec 30, 2024 3:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS