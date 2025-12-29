LIVE TV
Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin's Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations 'Lies'

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Ukraine attempted a drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, calling it state terrorism. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the allegation as false and politically motivated.

Ukraine attacked Putin’s residence with 91 drones, says Lavrov (PHOTO: Canva)
Ukraine attacked Putin’s residence with 91 drones, says Lavrov (PHOTO: Canva)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 29, 2025 21:27:55 IST

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Monday that Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region. He warned that this alleged strike would shift how Moscow approaches peace talks, according to Interfax.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy didn’t hold back, he called the accusation a flat-out lie.

Lavrov described Ukraine’s actions as “reckless,” saying they sent 91 long-range drones toward the residence between December 28 and 29. He promised Russia would respond and called the attack “state terrorism,” Reuters reported.

Nobody knows if Putin was actually at the residence during the supposed attack. Lavrov said Russia’s military already picked out targets for revenge strikes.

He also mentioned the timing, these events happened while talks about a Ukrainian peace deal were underway. Lavrov insisted Russia would keep negotiating but made it clear their stance had changed.

On the other side, Zelenskiy shot down the claims as pure fiction. He argued Russia was just looking for an excuse to hit government buildings in Kyiv.  

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:27 PM IST
Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’
Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’
Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’
Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

QUICK LINKS