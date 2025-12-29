‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

Bangladeshi politics has taken a violent turn after the death of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi and Dhaka has been simmering with violence ever since. Inqilab Moncho, the party of Osman Hadi, has issued a “24-day ultimatum” to the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, as they demand the trial of his killers and accountability in the case of his murder.

Hadi, a 32-year-old spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was a candidate in the upcoming elections, however, he was shot in the head by masked men earlier this month during an election campaign event in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but died on December 18. His death has acted as the fuel to widespread protests and violence that has engulfed Bangladesh. Since then, there have been multiple cases of atrocities against minorities, such as the lynching of Dipu Das, who was a Bangladeshi hindu.

The party announced its demands on social media, as Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, said, “The trial of the entire killing squad – including the killer, the mastermind, the accomplices, those who aided the escape, and those who provided shelter – must be completed within the next 24 days.”

Demands to ban Indian work permits of Indians

According to reports, besides the demand for a speedy trial, the party called on the interim government of Muhammad Yunus to suspend the work permits of Indians residing in Bangladesh. “To protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, the work permits of Indians must be suspended,” Jaber said.

Inqilab Moncho has also urged the government to take immediate legal steps, including filing a case against New Delhi in an international court if India refuses to return convicted asylum seekers, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and to identify “collaborators of fascists” within civil and military intelligence.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi media have reported that two accused in the murder, who are identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, have fled to India through the Meghalaya border, a claim rejected by Border Security Forces (BSF) as “completely false, fabricated, and misleading” with “no evidence to support them.”

