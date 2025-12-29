LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey? Bowler Who Bagged 8-Wicket Haul In A T20I Against Myanmar

Who Is Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey? Bowler Who Bagged 8-Wicket Haul In A T20I Against Myanmar

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey etched his name into cricket history on Friday by becoming the first bowler ever to claim an eight-wicket haul in T20Is

Sonam Yeshey. (Photo Credits: X)
Sonam Yeshey. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 14:28:20 IST

Who Is Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey? Bowler Who Bagged 8-Wicket Haul In A T20I Against Myanmar

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey etched his name in the record books after becoming the first bowler to scalp 8 wickets in a T20I against Myanmar. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat during the third T20Is between the two sides in Gelephu.

Batting first, Bhutan managed to score 127/9 in 20 overs. Namgang Chejay top-scored with an unbeaten 50. But it was Sonam who made headlines with his stunning bowling efforts. The left-arm bowler didn’t let the opposition take an upperhand and rattled the batting unit.

Only two Myanmar batters were able to cross the double-figure mark as Yeshey returned with figures of 7/8 in 4 overs which also included a maiden. Anand Mongar picked up the other two wickets to bowl out Myanmar for 45 and help the side win the match by 82 runs. The result also sealed Bhutan’s dominance in the five-match series, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Before Yeshey’s effort, the best figures in men’s T20 Internationals stood at seven wickets. Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus had taken 7 for 8 against China in 2023, while Bahrain’s Ali Dawood claimed 7 for 19 against Bhutan earlier in 2025.

Also Read: Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Star Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Against Railways On January 6

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 2:28 PM IST
Tags: Bhutan CricketCricketSonam Yeshey

Who Is Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey? Bowler Who Bagged 8-Wicket Haul In A T20I Against Myanmar

QUICK LINKS