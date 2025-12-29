Who Is Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey? Bowler Who Bagged 8-Wicket Haul In A T20I Against Myanmar

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey etched his name in the record books after becoming the first bowler to scalp 8 wickets in a T20I against Myanmar. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat during the third T20Is between the two sides in Gelephu.

Batting first, Bhutan managed to score 127/9 in 20 overs. Namgang Chejay top-scored with an unbeaten 50. But it was Sonam who made headlines with his stunning bowling efforts. The left-arm bowler didn’t let the opposition take an upperhand and rattled the batting unit.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄!🌍🇧🇹 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒏'𝒔 𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒎 𝒀𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫 𝒃𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒍𝒍! The left-arm orthodox magician claimed 8/7 in 4 overs against Myanmar today.







A spell for the ages! Sonam Yeshey's unbelievable 8/7 in 4 overs goes down as a world record.







Only two Myanmar batters were able to cross the double-figure mark as Yeshey returned with figures of 7/8 in 4 overs which also included a maiden. Anand Mongar picked up the other two wickets to bowl out Myanmar for 45 and help the side win the match by 82 runs. The result also sealed Bhutan’s dominance in the five-match series, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Before Yeshey’s effort, the best figures in men’s T20 Internationals stood at seven wickets. Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus had taken 7 for 8 against China in 2023, while Bahrain’s Ali Dawood claimed 7 for 19 against Bhutan earlier in 2025.

