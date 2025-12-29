LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Star Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Against Railways On January 6

Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Star Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Against Railways On January 6

Virat Kohli played first two matches for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and notched up a hundred and a fifty

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 12:46:56 IST

Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Star Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Against Railways On January 6

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will be back in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. NewsX.com has reliably learnt that the right-handed batter who featured in the first two matches of India’s premier One-Day domestic tournament will return to play against Railways for Delhi. The match is scheduled to take place in Alur on January 6.

Kohli has been in an incredible touch and has hit 6 50+ scores on the trot. His sublime form began on the Australian soil when the flamboyant batter hit a half-century in the final ODI of the three-match series away from the home. 

He then notched up a couple of consecutive hundreds against South Africa in the first two ODIs and concluded the series with a brisk half-century that saw India home. Kohli returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and celebrated it with a stunning 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat in Bengaluru. 



After the fixture against Railways, Kohli is likely to join the Indian squad for the ODIs against New Zealand. The three-match series is scheduled to begin on January 11 in Vadodara. The second fixture will be held in Rajkot on January 14 and the third and final match will take place on January 18 in Indore. 



The Men in Blue will then face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup. Team India will go into the World Cup as the defending champions. The Rohit Sharma-led side clinched the title in 2024 in West Indies. Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja bid adieu to the format after winning the World Cup in the last edition and the side will now be led by Surymakumar Yadav in 2026 edition.

Also Read: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:46 PM IST
Tags: Cricket, india vs new zealand, Vijay Hazare Trophy, virat kohli

