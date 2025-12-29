EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made headlines during the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the star players featured in India’s premier One-Day tournament. Both the players struck individual tons for their respective state sides in the first match while Kohli followed the hundred with a fifty in the next.

Both Rohit and Kohli are not featuring in the third match as the duo was supposed to play only two games in the tournament. As per reports, Kohli might return to play another fixture against Railways scheduled for January 6.

Kohli has been in brilliant form and has struck 6 50+ scores on the trot in List A format. The right-handed batter’s sublime form began in Australia in the third ODI where he scored a half-century and then followed it with two tons on the trot against South Africa. Kohli concluded the three-match ODI series against the Proteas with a brilliant fifty. The former India captain then notched up a hundred for Delhi in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy and a fifty in the next outing.

Aggression 💥 pic.twitter.com/V5FLGECkhT — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 26, 2025







Rohit, too has been in good form. Sharma got a hundred and fifty in Australia and then struck a couple of fifties against South Africa. The right-hander then hammered 155 for Mumbai in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy match but had a rare failure after getting out for 0 on the first ball.

Rohit Sharma having fun with fans during VHT match in Jaipur.😂❤️ The funny character.😂 pic.twitter.com/DP9N3cLap2 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 28, 2025







In the first week of January, the likes of Yasahasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja are all set to play two games for their respective states.

