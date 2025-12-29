LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featured for their respective state teams in the first two matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 10:29:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made headlines during the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the star players featured in India’s premier One-Day tournament. Both the players struck individual tons for their respective state sides in the first match while Kohli followed the hundred with a fifty in the next.

Both Rohit and Kohli are not featuring in the third match as the duo was supposed to play only two games in the tournament. As per reports, Kohli might return to play another fixture against Railways scheduled for January 6. 

You Might Be Interested In

Kohli has been in brilliant form and has struck 6 50+ scores on the trot in List A format. The right-handed batter’s sublime form began in Australia in the third ODI where he scored a half-century and then followed it with two tons on the trot against South Africa. Kohli concluded the three-match ODI series against the Proteas with a brilliant fifty. The former India captain then notched up a hundred for Delhi in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy and a fifty in the next outing. 



Rohit, too has been in good form. Sharma got a hundred and fifty in Australia and then struck a couple of fifties against South Africa. The right-hander then hammered 155 for Mumbai in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy match but had a rare failure after getting out for 0 on the first ball. 



In the first week of January, the likes of Yasahasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja are all set to play two games for their respective states.

Also Read: Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3rohit sharmaVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’

RELATED News

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sharply Reacts To India’s No-Handshake Policy, Says ‘If They Don’t Want It, Pakistan Have No…’

Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I ​: Chamari Athapaththu Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Woman To…

LATEST NEWS

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (29.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Gold And Silver Price Today On 29 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar Reunite, NCP Factions Come Together For Pimpri Chinchwad Civic Polls – Historic Family Reunion

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Sees Sunday Dip, Weekend Total Stands At Rs 23.87 Crore

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

QUICK LINKS