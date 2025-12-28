LIVE TV
Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

A Pakistan international kabaddi player has been banned for an indefinite period by the national federation after he wore an Indian jersey and represented an ‘Indian team’ in a private tournament held in Bahrain earlier this month

Ubaidullah Rajput. (Photo Credits: Ubaidullah Rajput/Instagram)
Ubaidullah Rajput. (Photo Credits: Ubaidullah Rajput/Instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 16:25:48 IST

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

A Pakistan international Kabaddi player, Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned for indefinite time after he represented an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain earlier this month. The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) imposed the ban following an emergency meeting on Saturday (December 27, 2025).

The player was found guilty of travelling abroad to feature in the tournament without obtaining a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federation.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said, “The federation took account that Rajput not only travelled overseas without an NOC but also represented a team from India. He wore India’s jersey, and wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match.”

“But he has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules,” Sarwar said.

Rajput had earlier issued an apology. “I didn’t know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organizers to not use names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” he said.

“I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team which I can’t think of doing after the conflict,” Rajput added.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 4:25 PM IST
Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

