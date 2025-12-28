LIVE TV
Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Magnus Carlsen is back in controversy after a video showing him shoving away a cameraman went viral on Saturday after a loss in the ongoing FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025

Magnus Carlsen. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Magnus Carlsen. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 10:54:02 IST

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Magnus Carlsen lost his cool after losing to Vladislav Artemiev in the seventh round of the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championships. He was seen shoving aside a cameraperson pursuing him to record his reaction.

The cameraperson walked towards him for a reaction after the match concluded but Carlsen turned towards him and slapped the camera away. 

Speaking to ChessBase India, a FIDE reporter, alongside the cameraman who was shoved, explained the context behind Carlsen’s reaction.

“Magnus’ whole body is emotions after a chess game and we understand that. He said that he is irritated by himself that he did not take the draw that Artemiev offered,” the reporter who talked to the Norwegian said.

“It’s okay that he played two good games after a horrific start. It’s okay,” the reporter added.

Carlsen went on to defeat Shant Sargsyan and Ray Robson after his defeat to take the number three position, alongside three more competitors, with 7 points in 9 rounds. Artemiev and Hans Niemenn were at the top with 7.5 points for both.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS