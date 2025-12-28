Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Magnus Carlsen lost his cool after losing to Vladislav Artemiev in the seventh round of the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championships. He was seen shoving aside a cameraperson pursuing him to record his reaction.

The cameraperson walked towards him for a reaction after the match concluded but Carlsen turned towards him and slapped the camera away.

👀👀👀 🇳🇴 Magnus Carlsen lost to Vladislav Artemiev in Round 7 of the FIDE World Rapid Championship in Doha.#RapidBlitz pic.twitter.com/R52fPBjUYz — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 27, 2025







Speaking to ChessBase India, a FIDE reporter, alongside the cameraman who was shoved, explained the context behind Carlsen’s reaction.

“Magnus’ whole body is emotions after a chess game and we understand that. He said that he is irritated by himself that he did not take the draw that Artemiev offered,” the reporter who talked to the Norwegian said.

“It’s okay that he played two good games after a horrific start. It’s okay,” the reporter added.

Carlsen went on to defeat Shant Sargsyan and Ray Robson after his defeat to take the number three position, alongside three more competitors, with 7 points in 9 rounds. Artemiev and Hans Niemenn were at the top with 7.5 points for both.

