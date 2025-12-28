Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

The Indian cricket scenario is about to encounter a major transformation as it is being reported that famous wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is most probably going to miss out on the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on January 11, 2025.

Although he has been one of the key players in the Test setup, Pant’s recent difficulty in finding his swing in the 50-over format and his absence from the playing squad during the Africa series where he didn’t even get a chance to play have made the selection committee consider other options.

The management is rumored to be focusing on the “present intent” rather than the “earlier reputation” as the 2027 World Cup cycle is just starting to take shape, thus implying a possible long break for the dynamic left-handed batsman from white-ball cricket.

Ishan Kishan’s Resurgence

The main reason for Pant’s possible removal is the sensational form of Ishan Kishan. After a period of not being part of the national team, the little-powerful one from Jharkhand has made his presence felt in the team with a whole lot of excellent scores in domestic cricket.

Kishan was the highest scorer in 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then scored a remarkable century in just 33 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His skill to be an aggressive left-handed batsman at the top or the middle order makes him the first choice for replacing Pant as the backup wicketkeeper to KL Rahul.

Selection Strategy

The departure of Pant signifies a larger Selection Strategy which intends to uplift the specialized white-ball skills. Pant is still considered a once-in-a-lifetime talent in the case of Test matches, but his provable potential in ODIs is often seen through his average of 33.50.

The BCCI selectors, quite influenced by the call for high-stroke-rate players in the middle overs, consider the New Zealand series as the ideal experimentation ground for Kishan’s growth.

Along with Shubman Gill who is back to captain the team and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are holding their bases, the team is moving towards a high-energy batting strategy where every player has to prove himself through steady performance in domestic cricket.

