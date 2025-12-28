LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Rishabh Pant may miss the upcoming New Zealand ODI series as selectors eye Ishan Kishan’s sensational form. With a focus on white-ball expertise and the 2027 World Cup cycle, India aims to boost middle-order firepower, giving Kishan a chance to shine in top-order batting.

Rishabh Pant Likely Out of New Zealand ODIs, Ishan Kishan Set to Take Wicketkeeping Role (Pc: X)
Rishabh Pant Likely Out of New Zealand ODIs, Ishan Kishan Set to Take Wicketkeeping Role (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 28, 2025 10:15:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

The Indian cricket scenario is about to encounter a major transformation as it is being reported that famous wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is most probably going to miss out on the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on January 11, 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

Although he has been one of the key players in the Test setup, Pant’s recent difficulty in finding his swing in the 50-over format and his absence from the playing squad during the Africa series where he didn’t even get a chance to play have made the selection committee consider other options. 

The management is rumored to be focusing on the “present intent” rather than the “earlier reputation” as the 2027 World Cup cycle is just starting to take shape, thus implying a possible long break for the dynamic left-handed batsman from white-ball cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

Ishan Kishan’s Resurgence

The main reason for Pant’s possible removal is the sensational form of Ishan Kishan. After a period of not being part of the national team, the little-powerful one from Jharkhand has made his presence felt in the team with a whole lot of excellent scores in domestic cricket.

Kishan was the highest scorer in 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then scored a remarkable century in just 33 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His skill to be an aggressive left-handed batsman at the top or the middle order makes him the first choice for replacing Pant as the backup wicketkeeper to KL Rahul.

Selection Strategy

The departure of Pant signifies a larger Selection Strategy which intends to uplift the specialized white-ball skills. Pant is still considered a once-in-a-lifetime talent in the case of Test matches, but his provable potential in ODIs is often seen through his average of 33.50.

The BCCI selectors, quite influenced by the call for high-stroke-rate players in the middle overs, consider the New Zealand series as the ideal experimentation ground for Kishan’s growth.

Along with Shubman Gill who is back to captain the team and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are holding their bases, the team is moving towards a high-energy batting strategy where every player has to prove himself through steady performance in domestic cricket.

Also Read: How Much Did Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Earn by Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy?

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BCCI selectionhome-hero-pos-4India ODI teamishan kishanNew Zealand series 2025rishabh pant

RELATED News

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

‘Not Ideal’: Ben Stokes Blasts MCG Pitch After 2-Day Ashes Boxing Day Test, ‘Hell Would’ve Broken Loose’

Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

LATEST NEWS

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI’s Plea Challenging Suspension Of Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence On Dec 29

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Protest In Indore: BJP And Locals Raise Voices Against Brutality On Hindus In Bangladesh

Pro-Khalistani Groups Disrupt Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest In London

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey Film Stalls, No Growth, Collects Rs 5.25 Crore

Putin Sends Stark Warning: Ukraine Must Accept Peace Or Face Military Action; Here’s Everything We Know

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron’s Spectacle Roars Ahead, Inches Closer To Rs 130 Crore Mark

Why US Tech Giants Are Investing $67.5 Billion On India’s AI, Data Centre Growth | Explained

No PUCC, No Petrol: Delhi Makes Two GRAP-4 Bans Permanent Amid Pollution Crisis

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?
Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?
Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?
Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

QUICK LINKS