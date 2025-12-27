LIVE TV
How Much Did Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Earn by Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struck individual tons for their respective state sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 11:35:32 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective domestic sides. While Kohli struck a century and a fifty, Rohit got a big hundred but unfortunately got out for a first-ball zero in the second game. While Kohli’s matches took place behind closed doors where the spectators were not allowed, Rohit’s appearance attracted a lot of fans in Jaipur on both days.

We now take a look at the 2025-26 salary structure for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Match Fee Earnings per Game:

Senior Category (Over 40 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 60,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 30,000 per match

Mid-Level Category (21 to 40 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 50,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 25,000 per match

Junior Category (0 to 20 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 40,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 20,000 per match

Daily Allowances: For travel, food, and accommodation during the tournament.

Performance Bonuses: Man of the Match awards usually carry a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Prize Money: Teams that reach the knockout stages and the final share in a substantial prize pool, often distributed among the players and support staff.

Kohli and Rohit who retired from T20Is and then Tests are now focusing on ODIs. The two played some brilliant knocks against Australia and South Africa earlier this year and are likely to feature in the series against New Zealand in January now. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 11:35 AM IST
