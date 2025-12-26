Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey Equals Record With Fifth Straight Century

Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey etched his name into Indian cricket history by equalling the record for the most consecutive List A centuries, scoring his fifth straight hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shorey’s unbeaten 109 off 77 balls against Hyderabad helped Vidarbha post a massive total of 365/5 at Rajkot.

Shorey’s Record-Breaking Innings Against Hyderabad

Batting at number three, Shorey capitalised on a blazing start from openers Aman Mokhade (82) and Yash Rathod (68), who shared a 148-run partnership for the first wicket. Shorey smashed nine fours and six sixes, remaining not out as Vidarbha set a daunting target. Contributions from Samarth R (63 off 46 balls) and Nachiket Bhute (20 off 8 balls) rounded off the total.

Five Consecutive Centuries: A Remarkable Feat

Shorey’s streak began in the knockout stages of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored tons in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final. Alongside Karun Nair, he was instrumental in Vidarbha’s run to the final, finishing the season as the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 494 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.47 and a strike rate of 92.68.

He carried this form into the current season, scoring 136 off 125 balls in Vidarbha’s opening match against Bengal, though the team lost as Bengal chased down 383.

Matching N Jagadeesan

Shorey equalled the record previously held by N Jagadeesan, who scored five consecutive List A centuries during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh the highest individual score in List A cricket.

Other notable cricketers with four successive hundreds include Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Kumar Sangakkara, and Alviro Petersen, with Sangakkara being the only player to achieve the feat entirely in international cricket.

Vidarbha’s Dominant Performance in Rajkot

After the dismissal of Mokhade and Rathod, Shorey added a 140-run partnership with Samarth R, accelerating the scoring in the final overs. With a strike rate of nearly 142, Shorey ensured Vidarbha crossed the 350-run mark, putting immense pressure on Hyderabad.

Shorey’s Growing Legacy in Indian Domestic Cricket

With this fifth consecutive List A century, Dhruv Shorey not only matches a prestigious record but also cements his position as one of India’s most consistent and explosive domestic batters. His performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy continues to attract attention from selectors and cricket enthusiasts alike.

