‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at the conditions of MCG pitch after 20 wickets went down on Day 1 of fourth Ashes Test on Friday. He posted on X: “India ALWAYS gets hammered when wickets fall like crazy on day 1 of a Test and so I hope that Australia gets the same scrutiny!”, adding “Fair is fair!”







England’s ex-captain Alastair Cook also joined Pietersen and criticised the MCG track.

“This is not a great Test wicket. Unless this flattens out on days two, three and four, if we get there, then that was too heavily weighted in the bowlers’ favour. The bowlers did not have to work that hard for wickets,” Cook said while speaking on TNT Sports.

“Could both sides have batted slightly better? Yes, but if you put the ball in the right area, it was going to nip either way. It was a bit of an unfair contest,” Cook said.

🗣 “I hope it doesn’t quicken up and nip more, because I think it will be a two-day game.” Sir Alastair Cook and Graeme Swann look ahead to day two at the MCG. 📺 Watch #TheAshes live on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ZuJmXi1Ey3 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 26, 2025







Batting first Australia were bowled out for 152 in the first innings while England were undone for 110. Later, Australia ended the day’s play at 4/0 and leading by 46. The home side has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

