LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen criticised the pitch conditions at MCG after 20 wickets went down on Day 1 of the fourth Test

AUS vs ENG. (Photo Credits: X)
AUS vs ENG. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 26, 2025 18:49:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

You Might Be Interested In

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at the conditions of MCG pitch after 20 wickets went down on Day 1 of fourth Ashes Test on Friday. He posted on X: “India ALWAYS gets hammered when wickets fall like crazy on day 1 of a Test and so I hope that Australia gets the same scrutiny!”, adding “Fair is fair!”



England’s ex-captain Alastair Cook also joined Pietersen and criticised the MCG track. 

“This is not a great Test wicket. Unless this flattens out on days two, three and four, if we get there, then that was too heavily weighted in the bowlers’ favour. The bowlers did not have to work that hard for wickets,” Cook said while speaking on TNT Sports.

“Could both sides have batted slightly better? Yes, but if you put the ball in the right area, it was going to nip either way. It was a bit of an unfair contest,” Cook said.



Batting first Australia were bowled out for 152 in the first innings while England were undone for 110. Later, Australia ended the day’s play at 4/0 and leading by 46. The home side has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. 

Also Read: Why Did Scott Boland Come Out To Open The Innings With Travis Head Against England In Boxing Day Test

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 6:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Alastair CookAshes SeriesKevin Pietersen

RELATED News

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Between Mumbai And Uttarakhand

Ashes Series: Why Did Scott Boland Come Out To Open The Innings With Travis Head Against England In Boxing Day Test

Rinku Singh’s Brisk 56-Ball Hundred Powers UP To Massive Total Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: All You Need To Know About The Highest Civilian Honour For Children

WPL 2026: When and How to Buy Tickets, Check Dates, Venues, Live Streaming on OTT – All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Mapusa Court Extends Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

MEA Breaks Silence After Viral Video Captures ‘Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Partying Abroad; Says, ‘We Will…’

Tech Giants Such As Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, And Netflix To Create 32,000 New Jobs Amid H-1B Visa Crisis

‘Salman Khan Roasted Me Constantly’: Tanya Mittal Hits Back at Bigg Boss Host, Reveals Condom Factory, Plush Home and Businesses

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Asian Granito India Ltd Promoter Group Buys 6 Lakh Shares from Open Market

iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

Meet VV Rajesh: Kerala Gets Its First Ever BJP Mayor, The Lawyer And Prime-Time Debate Face Behind The Historic Thiruvananthapuram Win

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test
‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test
‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test
‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

QUICK LINKS