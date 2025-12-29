Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

British boxing superstar Anthony Joshua was injured in a tragic car crash in Nigeria on Tuesday evening, which reportedly left two people dead.

The incident took place on the Ogun-Lagos Expressway, one of the busiest highways in the country, according to local authorities.

Police confirmed that two individuals lost their lives in the collision, while Joshua and other injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Early reports indicate that the accident involved a Lexus and a Mitsubishi Pajero, with Joshua seated in the back of the Lexus and his security team following in a separate vehicle.

Two Dead in Ogun-Lagos Expressway Crash

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the Lexus badly damaged, with Joshua attempting to exit the vehicle. In some images, the 36-year-old boxer could be seen topless on the back of the car.

Just look at the terrible state of Nigeria. After a major accident reportedly involving Anthony Joshua, where two lives were lost, there was no visible emergency response; no ambulance, no proper medical care. Instead, he was made to sit upright in the front of a police van… pic.twitter.com/xZ5IEP9hF6 — Esen (@SemiNigerian) December 29, 2025







Authorities said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, and initial reports suggest that the Lexus collided with a stationary truck. The tragic accident has shocked fans in both Nigeria and the UK, given Joshua’s family roots in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Who Is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, born on 15 October 1989, is a British professional boxer and a former two-time heavyweight world champion. He held the unified world heavyweight title twice, first from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2019 to 2021.

At the regional level, Joshua held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2015 to 2016.

Joshua began boxing at the relatively late age of 18 after his cousin suggested he take up the sport. He trained at Finchley ABC in North London, the same club that produced professional heavyweight Derek Chisora.

Joshua quickly rose through the amateur ranks, winning the Haringey Box Cup in 2009 and 2010 and claiming the senior ABA Championships in 2010.

Rise to International Fame

Joshua’s international breakthrough came during the 2011 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he defeated Olympic champion Roberto Cammarelle and advanced to the finals, eventually winning a silver medal.

This success earned him a place at the 2012 Olympic Games, where he won gold in the super-heavyweight division. He turned professional in 2013 and was named Prospect of the Year by The Ring magazine in 2014. His victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 was later named Fight of the Year.

Personal Life and his Nigerian Roots

Anthony Joshua has maintained a strong connection to his Nigerian heritage through his family in Sagamu. The recent accident on Nigerian soil has further drawn attention to this link, with fans expressing concern and sending messages of support for his recovery.

Joshua remains one of Britain’s most celebrated athletes, known for his powerful punches, disciplined training, and rapid rise in the boxing world.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Continue Dominance Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence; Chase Down 321 Against Saurashtra