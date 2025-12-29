LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Continue Dominance Despite Virat Kohli's Absence; Chase Down 321 Against Saurashtra

Delhi registered their third consecutive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Navdeep Saini chipped with an all-round show

Navdeep Saini. (Photo Credits: X)
Navdeep Saini. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 18:12:02 IST

Delhi have been in a brilliant form in the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy as they registered third consecutive win after defeating Saurashtra by three wickets. Chasing a big target of 321, Delhi were off to a decent start as the openers Priyansh Arya and Arpit Rana stitched a 49-run stand.

But Rana was undone for 14 off 12. Arya was then joined by Ayush Doseja and the two tried to provide the resistance with a partnership of 66 runs. The batting unit looked in good form and everyone made valuable contributions with Arya top-scoring with 78 off 45.

Apart from the left-hander, Tejasvi Dahiya notched up a fifty while Harsh Tyagi (49 off 45) and Nitish Rana (37 off 42) also chipped in with some runs. But it was Navdeep Saini’s late surge that certainly took the team over the line. The right-handed player struck 34* off 29 to take the side home.

Chirag Jani and Hiten Kanbi picked up two wickets each for Saurashtra.



Earlier, in the day, riding on a brilliant knock from Vishvaraj Jadeja who struck 115 off 104, Saurashtra posted 320/7 in 50 overs. Ruchit Ahire missed his hundred by five runs and ended the innings at 95* off 65. Navdeep Saini was also the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as he returned with bowling figures of 3/41 in 10 overs.

Delhi are sitting at the helm of the points table in Group D with 12 points. Earlier, Virat Kohli also featured for the state team in the first two games where he struck a ton against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat. It was earlier reported that Kohli would only be available for two games but it is now confirmed that he will return for another fixture against Railways scheduled for January 6. 

Delhi Playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma

Saurashtra Playing XI 

Harvik Desai (c) (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Hiten Kanbi

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:12 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: DDCANavdeep SainiVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

