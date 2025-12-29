LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Virat Kohli's Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can't Do That': Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper 'Complacent'

‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has weighed in, describing Gill as a complacent cricketer who is not yet ready to captain in all formats of international cricket. Speaking to ANI, Panesar praised Gill’s talent but pointed out that he plays lazy shots during matches

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 17:49:03 IST

‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised Ex-India captain Virat Kohli for his intensity while called the present skipper Shubman Gill ‘complacent’.

“He is a complacent cricketer. He has a lot of talent, but he starts playing lazy shots in the game. Virat Kohli’s intensity and aggression are evident in all formats. Shubman Gill can’t do that. It’s too much for him. He can’t be the captain of all formats. It is too much for him,” Panesar said while speaking to ANI.

The left-arm bowler further added that Kohli’s absence is felt in red-ball cricket. “In the white-ball format, you won’t miss Virat Kohli that much. But yes, in Test Cricket, it’s evident that Virat Kohli is not there, and the team’s intensity is lower.”

Panesar is of the opinion that the Indian players are not ready for Test cricket. “Indian players are not ready for Test Cricket. In India, players who perform well in T20 and ODI don’t perform well in Test Cricket,” said the former England cricketer.

“The gap between the Ranji Trophy and India’s Test team is significant. The Ranji Trophy system is also very weak. The boys just want to play in IPL. They want to get a big contract. They want to play in T20I and ODI. It takes a lot of hard work in 4-day cricket. That’s why they want to give less time.”

“They make more money in T20 cricket. They make less money in Test Cricket. But the reality is that the domestic cricket of the Ranji Trophy is very weak. It will take some time for India to make a comeback in Test cricket,” he added.

Team India haven’t had a great run in Tests in the recent past. 

India suffered a 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand at home followed by a 1-3 hammering in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Gill wasn’t the captain then but India’s performance in the longer format hasn’t been great ever since Kohli stepped down from the post. India were able to hold on to a 2-2 draw in England under Gill while defeated West Indies 2-0 before suffering a 0-2 defeat against South Africa at home. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:49 PM IST
‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

QUICK LINKS