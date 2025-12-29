Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

President Donald Trump had a second phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin one day after his talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida, where they talked about peace talks that would end the war in Ukraine. It was a rapid succession of three discussions at a very intensive diplomatic activity and at the same time, Trump was encouraging the two leaders to think about the possible ways forward. Trump has characterized the discussions with both parties as fruitful and indicated that the peace talks are almost over, as he mentioned that the crucial agreements are in the ‘final stages’.

Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

At the same time, Moscow accused Ukraine of a massive drone assault on an official Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region, asserting the involvement of 91 long range drones and that all were neutralized by Russian defenses without any casualties or damage. The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about the incident as an act of ‘state terrorism’ which could affect Russia’s negotiating position. The Ukrainian President Zelenskyy strongly refuted the claim, labeling it a ‘lie’ and a reason to continue assaults, and contended that Russia was trying to turn back the clock on his meeting with Trump.

Trump-Zelensky Meet

Under heavy fighting and a mutual lack of trust, diplomatic channels are still open. Trump and Zelenskyy have referred to the advances made in the peace talks, including possible security guarantees for Ukraine which could last for many years, while at the same time recognizing the still unresolved issues of territorial disputes and the presence of Russian troops. The public statements from both sides were calm and optimistic, yet one cannot help to think that the reality of peace remains far away since Russia’s maximalist demands and Ukraine’s insistence on sovereignty are still the main issues making a settlement very difficult to reach.

Also Read: Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’