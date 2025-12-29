LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'False Narratives, Clever Editing' Tara Sutaria Hits Back At Trolls As Memes Targeting Her Video With AP Dhillon Break The Internet, Here's What Veer Pahariya Said

‘False Narratives, Clever Editing’ Tara Sutaria Hits Back At Trolls As Memes Targeting Her Video With AP Dhillon Break The Internet, Here’s What Veer Pahariya Said

Tara Sutaria hit back at trolls after a viral video from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert sparked rumours about her chemistry with the singer and boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s reaction. Calling it “clever editing,” Tara dismissed attempts to create false narratives.

Tara Sutaria has dismissed viral videos of boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s reaction to her kissing and hugging singer AP Dhillon (PHOTO: AI/INSTAGRAM)
Tara Sutaria has dismissed viral videos of boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s reaction to her kissing and hugging singer AP Dhillon (PHOTO: AI/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 29, 2025 17:21:45 IST

'False Narratives, Clever Editing' Tara Sutaria Hits Back At Trolls As Memes Targeting Her Video With AP Dhillon Break The Internet, Here's What Veer Pahariya Said

Actress Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya have been all over social media since AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on December 26. People can’t stop talking about a viral video from the show, where Veer looks a bit uncomfortable while Tara’s on stage with AP Dhillon.

Tara Sutaria Slams Trolls After Viral AP Dhillon Concert Video

The two looked pretty flirty. Tara had her arms around AP as they performed their hit, Thodi Si Daaru. At the end, AP even kissed Tara on the cheek.

Tara didn’t stay quiet about the trolls swirling around the clip. She fired back, calling Veer’s reaction video “clever editing” and taking a dig at people trying to stir up drama.

Sharing her own video from the concert, Tara wrote, “False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Here’s how Veer Pahariya’s reacted

Veer jumped in, too. He commented that the so-called reaction shot of him wasn’t even from Thodi Si Daaru—it was from a different song. “Jokers,” he called the people spreading the video.

Tara kept the energy up in her caption, saying, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai, for SO much love for our song, and here’s to more music and memories together.”

As for Tara and Veer, they made things official back in July 2025 after months of rumours. They’re not shy about their relationship, often posting sweet photos and messages for each other online.

Before Veer, Tara dated actor Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, for almost three years before they broke up in 2023. There were also rumors she was linked to Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh, but she quickly shut those down.

Veer’s had his own share of dating rumors. People thought he was with actress Manushi Chhillar, but she said they were just friends. And before all that, Veer reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan, even before she stepped into Bollywood.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS