‘Trying To Find The Plane’: Nikhil Chinapa Shares Delhi Smog Ordeal As Flight Disrupted Amid Thick Haze

Nikhil Chinapa Highlights Delhi’s Dense Fog and Flight Woes

Popular TV anchor and DJ Nikhil Chinapa recently gave followers a firsthand look at Delhi’s worsening weather through a video on social media. On Monday, Chinapa took to his Instagram account to show how thick smog had enveloped the national capital. The video, shot late at night on Delhi’s streets, revealed severely reduced visibility due to smoke and fog. The former gang leader of the popular reality show Roadies shared that he was scheduled to fly to Goa early in the morning but was uncertain if the flight would take off because of the weather.

“It’s 2:15 in the morning in Delhi, and we are supposed to fly to Goa at 5:30 in the morning, and we’re not sure if the plane will take off,” Nikhil shared in the video.

Chinapa later updated his fans from the airport, adding a touch of humor to the situation. In one post, he joked about struggling to spot his flight due to the low visibility: “Trying to find the plane.” In a follow-up update, he shared a picture of the aircraft, confirming that he had finally located it.

Severe Disruptions at IGI Airport Amid Chilling Delhi Morning

Delhi’s dense fog has caused major disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with visibility plummeting to just 50 meters. This has resulted in flight delays and cancellations, prompting airlines like IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories warning passengers of possible travel disruptions. The airport is currently operating under Category III conditions, which allow flights to land in extremely low visibility. Travelers are advised to check their flight status and allow extra travel time.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a chilly Monday morning, with air quality deteriorating further. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 402 at 8 a.m., entering the “severe” category, highlighting the urgent need for caution amid rising pollution levels.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate