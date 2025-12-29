LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate

Jaideep Ahlawat stepping into a role once linked to Akshaye Khanna has set social media buzzing. Fans are flooding platforms with memes highlighting the sharp contrast between Khanna’s suave intellect and Ahlawat’s raw, intense screen presence, turning casting news into viral fun.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 29, 2025 15:54:26 IST

The fervor among Bollywood lovers, albeit of a different kind, is very much alive in the virtual world. The news of the spectacular actor Jaideep Ahlawat taking up a part in Drishyam 3 that was earlier thought for the experienced Akshaye Khanna has led to the production of memes all over social media. While Khanna is the unquestionable master of the “cultured, smug intellectual” type, Ahlawat has a tough, “raw-boned intensity” that has turned the tables quite literally. 

The audience is having a good time picturing the whole thing in reverse, where a scene intended for Khanna’s delicate eye twitches is now being played with Ahlawat’s deep gaze that goes through the soul.

Versatility Dynamics

The contrast between the two actors was really noticeable, and that is how the viral “Ahlawat vs. Khanna” memes were born. Akshaye Khanna has been perfecting for many years the acting style of the metropolitan upper class, very often portraying the smartest persons who always manage to win over their opponents with just a smirk and a sharp suit.

On the other side of the spectrum, Jaideep Ahlawat has taken the role of a down-to-earth man and stepped into the shoes of a character who does not speak a word but still expresses the entire drama through the heaviness of his heart.



Memers are showcasing this “Versatility Dynamics” by contrasting Khanna’s sophisticated Race character with Ahlawat’s rough Paatal Lok energy. The fun part is the “culture shock” that a screenplay experiences when a character is transferred from a posh South Bombay penthouse to a dusty, outback situation.

Casting Evolution

The disparity between the two actors was extremely obvious, and that is how the “Ahlawat vs. Khanna” memes went viral. Akshaye Khanna has been the maximum on the acting style of the upper-class metropolitan and very frequently revealing the most intelligent people who always win their opponents over merely by a grin and a chic suit; in other words, he has been the best at allying the power of the aura to be the winner. 

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the club of down-to-helpful-service people and has become a world of a character who is silent but still lets one feel the whole story by the heaviness of his heart. Meme makers are highlighting this “Versatility Dynamics” by putting together Khanna’s elegant Race character with Ahlawat’s rugged Paatal Lok vibe. The most interesting aspect is the “culture shock” that the screenplay goes through whenever a character is moved from a lavish South Bombay penthouse to a shabby, rural situation.

Also Read: Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanavi Star Halts Show To Slam Rowdy Audience, Schools An Elderly Man: 'Teri Beti Ki Umar Ki Hun Mein'

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 3:54 PM IST
Tags: Akshaye Khannajaideep ahlawatviral memes

QUICK LINKS