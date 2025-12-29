Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate

The fervor among Bollywood lovers, albeit of a different kind, is very much alive in the virtual world. The news of the spectacular actor Jaideep Ahlawat taking up a part in Drishyam 3 that was earlier thought for the experienced Akshaye Khanna has led to the production of memes all over social media. While Khanna is the unquestionable master of the “cultured, smug intellectual” type, Ahlawat has a tough, “raw-boned intensity” that has turned the tables quite literally.

The audience is having a good time picturing the whole thing in reverse, where a scene intended for Khanna’s delicate eye twitches is now being played with Ahlawat’s deep gaze that goes through the soul.

Versatility Dynamics

The contrast between the two actors was really noticeable, and that is how the viral “Ahlawat vs. Khanna” memes were born. Akshaye Khanna has been perfecting for many years the acting style of the metropolitan upper class, very often portraying the smartest persons who always manage to win over their opponents with just a smirk and a sharp suit.







On the other side of the spectrum, Jaideep Ahlawat has taken the role of a down-to-earth man and stepped into the shoes of a character who does not speak a word but still expresses the entire drama through the heaviness of his heart.







Memers are showcasing this “Versatility Dynamics” by contrasting Khanna’s sophisticated Race character with Ahlawat’s rough Paatal Lok energy. The fun part is the “culture shock” that a screenplay experiences when a character is transferred from a posh South Bombay penthouse to a dusty, outback situation.

Casting Evolution

