Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanavi Star Halts Show To Slam Rowdy Audience, Schools An Elderly Man: ‘Teri Beti Ki Umar Ki Hun Mein’

Pranjal Dahiya, the Haryanvi music sensation who gained popularity through her viral hit “52 Gaj Ka Daman,” is in the news again, but not for her latest song, it is her strong stand on the safety and the civility of the artists that got her so. The singer had to unexpectedly cease her live performance in the last week of December 2025 as the behavior of the crowd was not courteous.

Dahiya, who was witnessing the wildness and the fans trying to get on the stage, decided to deal with the problem. She firmly told the viewers that although she is performing to amuse them, mutual respect is a must.

The incident that went viral shows the very upset Dahiya confronting a middle-aged man and pointing out that she is “young enough to be his daughter” and asking the people to keep up their dignity.

Artist Accountability and Performance Integrity

The performer’s decision to discontinue a live show is very hard to make but at the same time Pranjal Dahiya’s choice is a clear indication of the increasing need for the artists’ accountability in this matter.

Dahiya, the lady who made the remark, stated, “Sir, I am the same age as your daughter. Please, be in control.” Besides, she asked that no one in the audience would come up to the stage and called for their help so that the event might be carried on without any interruptions.

By stopping the music she turned the attention away from her performance back to the unacceptable behavior of the audience. According to the reports, the commotion started when some people attempted to get on stage and also made vulgar comments.







Dahiya’s protest was very effective in conveying the message that female artists require a safe working atmosphere. Her decision not to perform again until the situation became orderly was a strong and clear signal to the sector that the goodness of a show is directly proportionate to the attendees’ behavior.

Audience Decorum and Regional Stardom

Dahiya, as a major player in the Haryanvi entertainment scene, wields a tremendous power and has used it to push her viewpoint of audience conduct.

The singer, who is only 24 and has come from Faridabad, has a huge following, but this episode brings to light the dark aspects of regional stardom where the line is very often indistinct. By confronting the so-called “rowdy” part of the audience directly, she advocated for the rights of all the artists to be handled with dignity.

The discussion generated by this happening is still going on, and is even gaining more traction online, with a lot of people appreciating her courage for standing by her principles contrary to the pressure of concluding a high-stakes live event.

