AP Dhillon Hugs, Kisses Tara Sutaria During Mumbai Concert, Viral Moment Leaves Her Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Uncomfortable, Watch

The Jio World Centre in Mumbai was simply dazzling with lights and magic on a Friday night, and the Punjabi star AP Dhillon capped his “One of One” tour with a big bang. The artist, who was experiencing a very personal and intimate moment, was completely accepted with his super hits and the atmosphere he wanted was created.

The No. 1 Bollywood Tara Sutaria, in a timeless black gown and stunning, was the ghostly guest on the stage. The site had an electric charge all over the place when AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria welcomed each other with hugs and pecks on the cheek.

Even though the crowd was shouting and clapping for the Thodi Si Daaru duet, at the same time, the attention was directed to the VIP section where Tara’s boyfriend Veer Pahariya was watching the whole thing with great interest.

AP Dhillon Hugs and Kisses Tara Sutaria During Live Performance

A viral video, which showed the moment, was a perfect mix of professional friendship and celebrating love. AP Dhillon, pulling Tara closely as the music for their hit collaboration started, came to share a hug and a friendly kiss which made the audience go wild.

This open show of friendship marks the great relationship the pair has been developing since they did the music video together. The fans wasted no time in analyzing the video and one of the points they made was about Tara who seemed to be totally comfortable with the situation, even putting her arms around the neck of the singer as they were enjoying the beat.

The show was not only a musical performance; it was a flashy public exhibition of the “work-hard, play-hard” ethos of the industry, where artistic collaborations frequently evolve into sincere off-screen friendships.

Veer Pahariya’s Reaction To the Viral On-Stage Chemistry

Nonetheless, the internet is still torn over the reactions of Veer Pahariya, who was sitting at the front row and watching the interaction.

Some videos portray Veer as a very lively person, singing the lyrics, while other perspectives have resulted in the internet users saying he looked “visibly uncomfortable” or “pissed” when the singer was close to his girlfriend.







Social media is overwhelmed with the memes “Cheer vs. Fear” that are trying to compare Veer’s stone face with the flirty stage character of AP.

The couple, who just made their relationship Instagram official in 2025, are subject to a lot of attention regarding their chemistry. Whether it was a matter of bad camera angles or real discomfort, Veer’s response is now the most discussed “unplanned” event of the evening.

