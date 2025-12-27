LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan's Birthday Bash Video Goes Viral: Sweet Moment With Father Salim Khan At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan's Birthday Bash Video Goes Viral: Sweet Moment With Father Salim Khan At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday quietly at his Panvel farmhouse with close family and friends. A leaked midnight video went viral, not for its grandeur but for a touching moment between Salman and his father Salim Khan, winning fans’ hearts.

Salman Khan’s Viral Birthday Video From Panvel Farmhouse (Pc: X)
Salman Khan’s Viral Birthday Video From Panvel Farmhouse (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 27, 2025 12:07:37 IST

Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Video Goes Viral: Sweet Moment With Father Salim Khan At Panvel Farmhouse

The Bollywood “Bhaijaan” Salman Khan became a year older in his typical way, celebrating away from the city’s busy life at his vast farmhouse in Panvel. Although the superstar mostly keeps his personal events hidden from the public eye, a video that was leaked from the midnight celebration has gone viral on social media.

The short video provides a rare and honest view of the actor’s private life as he is shown having good times with close family and friends. Nevertheless, it was not the glamour or the enormous cake, but rather a loving moment between Salman and his father, the famous screenwriter Salim Khan, that won the hearts of millions, showing that there is a caring son behind the movie-character.

Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse

The Arpita Farms, which is situated in Panvel, became a luxurious retreat during the superstar’s birthday celebration. The trending video showed an outdoor area that was lit beautifully, and the atmosphere was full of reminiscence and laughter. This get-together was not like the usual loud and extravagant industry parties but was rather intimate.

The guests saw Salman in a very easy-going manner, and his dressing was casual, moving around the farmhouse. The property, which is famous for its green surroundings and horse stables, was a perfect place for the actor to relax.

Advanced sound systems and individual decorations could be seen, but the attention was on the close connection of the Khan “Khandaan” as they celebrated his birthday in a more local way.

Salim Khan Viral Video

The emotional highlight of the evening was the exchange recorded in the Salim Khan viral video which is now trending on all social media sites. The video shows Salman leaning toward his dad and sharing a little laugh or rather a calm and respectful gesture.



Salim Khan, who was sitting very comfortably, looked like a proud father while his son was in the limelight again. The moment reflects the family values that the Khans are famous for. The fans have already spread the clip around, and they have pointed out the significant heat and the “lion in winter” aura of Salim Sahab.

The family’s glorious past is thus brought back, and this particular birthday celebration is given the status of a tribute to their lasting legacy rather than merely a party.

First published on: Dec 27, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Video Goes Viral: Sweet Moment With Father Salim Khan At Panvel Farmhouse

QUICK LINKS