Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

The incident of Hrithik Roshan, the “Greek God” of Bollywood, dancing with his sons at their cousin’s wedding is a family moment that has the whole internet talking and has even been compared to a rare phenomenon. The wedding festivities of Eshaan Roshan (the son of music composer Rajesh Roshan) got Hrithik dancing with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and it was a sight.

The children’s performance mingled with Sukhbir’s famous song, “Ishq Tera Tadpave” (1999), and was truly a spectacle. Indian dancers grouped according to traditional dresses, Hrithik and Hridhaan in gorgeous dark and Hrehaan in classy light, flaunted their ancestor’s rhythmic DNA and astounded the audience with their togetherness and playful character.

Hrithik Roshan Viral Performance

The visible thrills and party spy footage were so great that they had been moved from private collections to worldwide social media postings, and the number of views went up to millions in just a few hours. People were more than fascinated to see how the little ones Hrehaan and Hridhaan were able to duplicate their father’s great footwork, and a lot of spectators even went to the extent of saying that the boys have now officially got the ‘Roshan rhythm’ as their birthright.







But the dance floor was not the only place where the event radiated; it also revealed the family’s progressive and unity-loving patronage in a very nice way. Although the wedding was a star-studded yet intimate affair, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, was also present with Arslan Goni, which was an elegant illustration of successful co-parenting among the festive cheers and dhol beats.

Family Milestones

On December 23, 2024, the wedding of Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh turned out to be a grand occasion for the distinguished film clan. Rakesh Roshan, the famous filmmaker, posted the official family photograph through which the new bride is greeted with a blessing overflowing with love.

Hrithik, despite his natural inclination to keep his private life under wraps, expressing such support through going along with the bride’s procession and the post-wedding party is definitely revealing a very personal side of him. This hot event not only shook the internet but also reaffirmed the image of Hrithik as a loving father who, along with his kids, gets the most joy out of marking the very important milestones of life.

