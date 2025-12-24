LIVE TV
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
Home > Entertainment > Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin's Wedding; Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan set the internet abuzz after dancing with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to Ishq Tera Tadpave at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. The joyful family performance showcased unity, co-parenting, and Roshan rhythm, winning millions of hearts online.

Hrithik Roshan Dances With Sons at Cousin’s Wedding, Heartwarming Family Moment Goes Viral (Pc: X)
Hrithik Roshan Dances With Sons at Cousin’s Wedding, Heartwarming Family Moment Goes Viral (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 24, 2025 11:34:34 IST

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

The incident of Hrithik Roshan, the “Greek God” of Bollywood, dancing with his sons at their cousin’s wedding is a family moment that has the whole internet talking and has even been compared to a rare phenomenon. The wedding festivities of Eshaan Roshan (the son of music composer Rajesh Roshan) got Hrithik dancing with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and it was a sight.

The children’s performance mingled with Sukhbir’s famous song, “Ishq Tera Tadpave” (1999), and was truly a spectacle. Indian dancers grouped according to traditional dresses, Hrithik and Hridhaan in gorgeous dark and Hrehaan in classy light, flaunted their ancestor’s rhythmic DNA and astounded the audience with their togetherness and playful character.

Hrithik Roshan Viral Performance

The visible thrills and party spy footage were so great that they had been moved from private collections to worldwide social media postings, and the number of views went up to millions in just a few hours. People were more than fascinated to see how the little ones Hrehaan and Hridhaan were able to duplicate their father’s great footwork, and a lot of spectators even went to the extent of saying that the boys have now officially got the ‘Roshan rhythm’ as their birthright.

But the dance floor was not the only place where the event radiated; it also revealed the family’s progressive and unity-loving patronage in a very nice way. Although the wedding was a star-studded yet intimate affair, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, was also present with Arslan Goni, which was an elegant illustration of successful co-parenting among the festive cheers and dhol beats.

Family Milestones

On December 23, 2024, the wedding of Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh turned out to be a grand occasion for the distinguished film clan. Rakesh Roshan, the famous filmmaker, posted the official family photograph through which the new bride is greeted with a blessing overflowing with love.

Hrithik, despite his natural inclination to keep his private life under wraps, expressing such support through going along with the bride’s procession and the post-wedding party is definitely revealing a very personal side of him. This hot event not only shook the internet but also reaffirmed the image of Hrithik as a loving father who, along with his kids, gets the most joy out of marking the very important milestones of life.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 11:34 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood wedding momentsEshaan Roshan weddingHrehaan RoshanHridhaan RoshanHrithik RoshanHrithik sons viral videoIshq Tera Tadpave danceRoshan family

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral
Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral
Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral
Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS