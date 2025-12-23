LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash collects ₹70 crore by Day 4 but faces a 65% weekday drop. Despite strong South Indian support, the sci-fi sequel struggles against Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, whose local appeal and word-of-mouth dominance continue to attract massive crowds.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Struggles Against Dhurandhar Craze, Crosses ₹70 Crore (Pc: X)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Struggles Against Dhurandhar Craze, Crosses ₹70 Crore (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 23, 2025 10:01:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

James Cameron’s visual masterpiece, Avatar: Fire and Ash, experienced a major check at the Indian box office this Monday. The film was able to reach the ₹70 crore mark in four days but had a drastic 65% drop on its first weekday. Although the global “Ash People” and the journey back to Pandora created hype around the film, the sci-fi sequel had difficulty keeping up with the grounded, high-octane momentum of the domestic champion, Dhurandhar.

You Might Be Interested In

The Ranveer Singh starrer, which is now in its third week, still attracts large crowds and thus proves that the local “Dhurandhar craze” is a very strong wall even against the most expensive Hollywood spectacles.

Strategic Occupancy and Regional Resilience

Avatar: Fire and Ash has taken a bigger toll of the Monday blues than was expected, as it managed to collect around ₹8.50 crore on its fourth day. The opening weekend was supported by the expensive 3D and IMAX formats in the urban centers such as Chennai and Bengaluru, but the weekday attendance fell to 18-19% on average. The movie, however, kept its strongest hold in the South Indian markets, where the technical expertise of Cameron is a big pull.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, the Hindi-speaking regions were quite clear in their preference for home productions; thus, the sci-fi blockbuster had to content itself with a total domestic net of ₹75.75 crore.

The Dhurandhar Dominance Factor

What sets this box office conflict apart is the remarkable staying power of Dhurandhar. Typically, a major Hollywood release would dominate for at least a week, but the Aditya Dhar-directed film is an opposite case to tradition.

On the same Monday when Avatar was facing difficulties, Dhurandhar surprisingly earned almost twice the amount Avatar did, adding ₹16 crore to its already huge collection. The film’s close bond with Indian masses and the rapid “word-of-mouth” growth have almost “paralyzed” the upward curve that was expected from an Avatar movie, compelling the Na’vi to struggle for every screen.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Avatar Fire and AshDhurandhar

RELATED News

Farewell To Helen Siff: Beloved Character Actress Of ‘Modern Family’ And ‘Will & Grace’ Passes Away at 88, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Set To Marry An Indian Playback Singer: Who Is He? Here’s The Confirmed Wedding Date

LATEST NEWS

‘Assam On A ‘Powder Keg’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims 40% of State’s Population Has Bangladeshi Roots – How His ‘Push Back’ Strategy Is Stopping Illegal Infiltration

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, HCLTech, Belrise Ind, GPT Infra, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estates, Man Industries, Saatvik Green, KSH International And May in Focus on December 23

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

QUICK LINKS