Who Was Srinivas Tandale? Prominent Thane Businessman Flung Into Air, Killed After Minor’s Car Rams His Cycle — CCTV Footage Captures Fatal Crash | WATCH

A well known Thane businessman, Srinivas Tandale, lost his life after he was hit by a speeding car whose driver was a minor of 17 years old, according to the police. Tandale was killed on the spot by the blow of the collision. The gruesome event was caught on camera by CCTV, as the car can be seen hitting the bicycle on the left side of the road and throwing Tandale into the air on a rather empty road, which underlines the power behind the collision. Early reports indicate that the minor had stolen the keys of the car in his house and drove to the Ring Road, where he lost control in speeding and hit Tandale in the rear.

Who Was Srinivas Tandale?

Thane police responded promptly after the accident, and they seized the vehicle and arrested the minor around 9 AM on Wednesday. The parents of this minor have also been sued and a case filed against the mother, Kamini Yogesh Pandey with an action to be taken against the father on negligence. The accident happened along Chandori on the Ring Road, which according to the local residents, has been an accident prone area, especially since the removal of previous barricades. Pedestrian and cyclist safety has been one of the issues of concern in the region due to the high traffic density and the speeding cars.







Prominent Thane Businessman Flung Into Air, Killed After Minor’s Car Rams His Cycle — CCTV Footage Captures Fatal Crash

The accident has elicited furor among the local people and biking lovers. Rahnuma Ai Shamuddin, the local cycling group member, expressed her fears regarding the danger to the safety of people walking, jogging, or cycling in the mornings on the road. In their turn, the representatives of the cycling community, as well as other concerned citizens, have announced a protest event on Thursday demanding improved traffic laws and safety standards. The unfortunate accident Srinivas Tandale took his own life has rekindled the road safety debate in Kalyan and people are demanding that authorities do something about the road and avert more accidents and protect the vulnerable road users.

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