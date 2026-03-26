IPL 2026 New Rules: BCCI Breaks Silence on Catching Controversy, Confirms Impact Player Rule at Captain’s Day— Full Details Inside

Ahead of the 2026 IPL season, all 10 team captains met BCCI officials in Mumbai to review updates to playing conditions, including ball replacement, bat checks, and the controversial Impact Player rule. The meeting was attended by IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, COO Hemang Amin, and senior BCCI officials. Nine of the ten franchises sent their regular captains, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, missing Pat Cummins, was represented by Ishan Kishan. Senior match referees Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon led discussions and clarified the new regulations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented several updates for the upcoming IPL season to ensure greater fairness and transparency. A key focus during Wednesday’s captains’ meeting was on proper movement while fielding, with officials clarifying the rules governing the legality of catches.

A catch will only be deemed legal if the fielder has full control over both the ball and their own body before celebrating. According to Clause 33.3 of the playing conditions: “The act of making a catch begins when the ball first contacts the fielder and ends once the fielder has complete control of both the ball and their movement.”

During the IPL captains’ meeting, former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath and ICC umpire Nitin Menon used video examples to illustrate catches previously ruled illegal due to a lack of control. While the rule has always existed, it was emphasised that it will be strictly enforced starting this season.

🚨IPL 2026 CAPTAIN’S PHOTOSHOOT DAY 🚨 – BCCI has informed that Captains shoot for IPL 2026 will happen on March 15th at Delhi. [Cricbuzz]pic.twitter.com/bqrYRetZhI — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 11, 2026

Ball Replacement Rule

The biggest focus was on ball change protocols. In evening matches, the team bowling second can request a ball replacement once after the 10th over, regardless of dew. Prior to the 10th over, umpires may replace the ball if it’s wet, damaged, lost, or out of shape. Any additional change after the first request is at the umpire’s discretion. A proposal to allow first-innings ball changes was not approved.

Other Clarifications

Captains were briefed on bat checks, deliberate short runs, and fielder positioning near boundaries. Clips from the recent T20 World Cup emphasised that a fielder must have full control of both the ball and their body before celebrating a catch.

Impact Player Rule

The IPL 2024-introduced Impact Player rule was also discussed. While some captains expressed concerns that it impacts team balance and diminishes the value of all-rounders, the BCCI confirmed it will remain in place through IPL 2027.

Training Guidelines

Formal match-day practice sessions are now prohibited. If a team concludes practice early, the opposing team cannot use the remaining time on the same wickets.

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