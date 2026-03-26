Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, referred to as PSL 2026, will officially start on Thursday, March 26. It will be the match of Lahore Qalandars – the title holders – against the newly introduced franchise, Hyderabad Kingsmen, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to restrict the tournament to only two venues – Lahore and Karachi. Furthermore, the matches will be held without spectators. The final has been fixed for May 3 in Lahore.

Along with the expansion of the league from six to eight teams, the organisers have also modified the PSL schedule. The 44 matches that will take place in 39 days will involve the teams being divided into two groups. Each team plays the other three teams in its group twice and the four teams in the opposite group once, making 10 group-stage matches per team in total.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube Channel in India.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Squads