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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September 2026, possibly skipping the standard iPhone 18 until 2027. The new models are expected to bring design tweaks, new colors, a faster A20 chip, improved battery, and potential display changes, alongside a rumored foldable iPhone.

apple iphone 18 pro max features and specifications
apple iphone 18 pro max features and specifications

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 26, 2026 14:27:16 IST

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next flagship series, iPhone 18 lineup after the crazy success of iPhone 17 lineup which was launched last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook said last year that iPhone 17 lineup has “very strong demand.” And it seems that the company has some big plans for its next lineup too, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

The rumours regarding the upcoming flagship all over the internet. The flagship is highly expected to launch this year. Media reports and experts claim that the company might skip the vanilla iPhone 18 during its annual launch event this year. Instead of that, the company may launch the iPhone 18 in early 2027 whereas the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to launch this year only with the first ever foldable iPhone. 

iPhone 18 Pro design  

The company has changed the rear panel from titanium to aluminum with the iPhone 17 Pro. It is expected that the tech giant will use the same rear panel for the iPhone 18 Pro model. The company may retain a similar design with a large camera plateau on the rear panel. 

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However, the iPhone 18 Pro models may look slightly different. The company is expected to opt for a unified glass finish on the rear panel rather than a dual-tone design in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. 

The upcoming iPhone Pro Max is also expected to be a little thicker. The media reports suggest the thickness of 8.8mm while the thickness of iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm 

iPhone 18 Pro series colour 

The media reports and experts suggest that after the success of the Cosmic Orange colour of iPhone 17 Pro the company is testing new colours for the iPhone 18 Pro series too. The rumoured colour consists of Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown. Though it is likely that the Burgundy shade will make the final cut. 

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications 

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a bigger OLED display of 6.9-inch. both the handsets will support ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The early leaks suggest that the company may get rid of the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro variants, opting for a punch-hole selfie camera with under-display Face ID instead. 

However, the experts claims that the company will simply opt for a smaller Dynamic Island this time which will marginally increase the screen real estate on both the handsets 

The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip which will be built using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometer process. 

Media reports and leaks suggest that the A20 chipset is expected to deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent better efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chipset used in the iPhone 17 Pro models. 

The device is expected to feature a bigger battery somewhere between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. In terms of optics, the device will retain a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP 4x telephoto sensor. The company is likely to introduce variable aperture on at least the primary rear sensor allowing users greater control over exposure and depth of field. 

iPhone 18 Pro launch date and price 

The company is expected to introduce the phone in September 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone pro Max will likely be launched alongside the rumoured foldable iPhone. 

The price of the phone is expected to remain unchanged this time, for context, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900. 

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

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