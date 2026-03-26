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Home > Sports News > Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, Times of India Group and Bolt Ventures acquired RCB for $1.78 billion. Rajasthan Royals was bought by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approx ₹15,290 crore).

Sanjiv Goenka was bashed by Lalit Modi. (Photo Credits: X)
Sanjiv Goenka was bashed by Lalit Modi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 26, 2026 14:23:05 IST

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Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has been criticised by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi for downplaying his role in the cash-rich league’s valuation rise. Goenka took to social media and posted, “@rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore,” on X.

“That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of @JayShah,” he added.

Lalit Modi slammed the LSG owner for his comments and replied. “Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a clown. wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head,” Lalit wrote on X.

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Goenka’s remarks came after Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were sold for massive amount. 

Here’s How Social Media Users Reacted

RCB have been bought for a huge INR 166.6 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore) by a high-profile consortium. The group, led by the Aditya Birla Group along with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, will take full ownership of RCB.

This announcement concludes the strategic review of RCSPL that was initiated by USL, as announced on November 5, 2025. The transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions and legal, regulatory and other approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India.

The Acquiring consortium stated: “We are proud to become custodians of RCB and grateful to USL and Diageo for the franchise they have built. RCB’s championship-winning culture, its deep connection to Bengaluru, and one of the most passionate fanbases in world sport make this an extraordinary opportunity. We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, on the pitch and beyond.”

Citigroup India and AZB Partners served as advisors and counsel to USL.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

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Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

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Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row
Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row
Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row
Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

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