Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has been criticised by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi for downplaying his role in the cash-rich league’s valuation rise. Goenka took to social media and posted, “@rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore,” on X.

“That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of @JayShah,” he added.

Lalit Modi slammed the LSG owner for his comments and replied. “Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a clown. wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head,” Lalit wrote on X.

Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that 🤣🤣🤣 @DrSanjivGoenka is a 🤡

wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks… https://t.co/m8eBdAOHHX — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 26, 2026

Goenka’s remarks came after Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were sold for massive amount.

Here’s How Social Media Users Reacted

KL Rahul be like pic.twitter.com/eYUiUjaUEE — Believer (@Believer6543) March 26, 2026

Sanjiv Goenka to his social media intern after this tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/xQBtdVIajF — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) March 26, 2026

Jay shah age was 18 when IPL started🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vt4Wb18I9Y — Regan Reynold (@viratregan) March 26, 2026

Jay bhai writing IPL scripts in 2008 😎 pic.twitter.com/yBlFsswomz — Nifty Buddy (@niftybuddy) March 26, 2026

HV goenka to Sanjiv goenka pic.twitter.com/uSGJ9FbCcZ — FARHAN SIDDIQUI (@YUVASARDAR0786) March 26, 2026

Most happiest person after reading this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2IdgYVzot5 — Sunny (@finderskeepah) March 26, 2026

Lalit Modi to Sanjiv Goenka pic.twitter.com/Y9znMwtO8y — Κάραν Σίγγ (@firstkaransingh) March 26, 2026

RCB have been bought for a huge INR 166.6 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore) by a high-profile consortium. The group, led by the Aditya Birla Group along with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, will take full ownership of RCB.

This announcement concludes the strategic review of RCSPL that was initiated by USL, as announced on November 5, 2025. The transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions and legal, regulatory and other approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India.

The Acquiring consortium stated: “We are proud to become custodians of RCB and grateful to USL and Diageo for the franchise they have built. RCB’s championship-winning culture, its deep connection to Bengaluru, and one of the most passionate fanbases in world sport make this an extraordinary opportunity. We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, on the pitch and beyond.”

Citigroup India and AZB Partners served as advisors and counsel to USL.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

