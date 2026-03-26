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Home > Sports News > Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

Lalit Modi, launched a scathing attack on Sanjiv Goenka after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner appeared to downplay his role in the league’s meteoric rise in valuation.

Lalit Modi and Sanjiv Goenka. (Photo Credits: X)
Lalit Modi and Sanjiv Goenka. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 26, 2026 13:24:57 IST

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Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has taken a dig at Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka after he tried to downplay his role in the league’s rise in the valuation. Goenka had made the remarks after Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals were sold in blockbuster deals. 

A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, Times of India Group and Bolt Ventures acquired RCB for $1.78 billion. Rajasthan Royals was bought by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approx ₹15,290 crore).

“@rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore,” Goenka wrote on X.

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“That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of @JayShah,” he added.

Later, Lalit Modi reacted to the omission who actually conceptualised and launched the IPL in 2008. 

“Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a clown. wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head,” Lalit wrote on X.

How Fans Reacted on Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka on X

IPL 2026 Begins on March 28

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will start on March 28 in Bengaluru with home side and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening encounter. RCB had lifted the cup last year after beating Punjab Kings in the finale in Ahmedabad. 

The team will now come into the tournament to defend their title. 

RCB to Have New Owners

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been bought for a huge INR 166.6 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore) by a high-profile consortium. The group, led by the Aditya Birla Group along with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, will take full ownership of RCB, including both its IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled? BCCI Takes Big Call Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener at Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru

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Tags: CricketCricket newshome-hero-pos-6indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesLalit ModiSanjiv Goenka

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Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

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Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

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Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm
Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm
Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm
Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: Former IPL Commissioner Calls LSG Owner a ‘Clown’ in IPL Credit Row — Viral Tweet Sparks Storm

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