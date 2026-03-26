‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt And Rakesh Bedi’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Strong Run In Theatres

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The Ranveer Singh–led film enjoyed a phenomenal start at the box office, delivering a blockbuster opening weekend and even setting records with its preview shows. However, as the film entered its first week, its collections began to slow down noticeably.

From its first Monday onward, the spy thriller saw a gradual dip, with the Wednesday earnings slipping below ₹50 crore. Despite the mid-week decline, the film has come remarkably close to the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide in just seven days.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has already secured a place among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, surpassing several major blockbusters, including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Moreover, the film is now expected to overtake the lifetime worldwide collections of the multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD in the coming days. Here’s a detailed look at the box-office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Within its first week itself, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge officially entered the prestigious ₹1,000-crore club, earning an impressive ₹1,006.50 crore globally. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which ran across more than 1.56 lakh shows worldwide, collected ₹744.58 crore from India and ₹261.92 crore from overseas markets, as per Sacnilk. Its domestic net collection alone stands at a massive ₹623.42 crore, making it one of the fastest Indian films ever to achieve this milestone.

The film’s box-office journey began strongly on March 18, 2026, when it earned ₹43 crore net from preview shows. It then saw a jump of over 50 percent on its opening day (Thursday), collecting ₹102.55 crore. Although day two witnessed a dip with ₹80.72 crore, the film bounced back strongly over the weekend, earning ₹113 crore on Saturday and ₹114.85 crore on Sunday. As expected, weekday collections dropped thereafter — ₹65 crore on Monday, ₹56.60 crore on Tuesday, and ₹47.70 crore on Wednesday.

Even on its seventh day, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge maintained solid momentum. The film earned ₹44 crore in the Hindi market alone, backed by a strong 34.7 percent occupancy. It also continued to perform steadily across other regions, collecting ₹2.50 crore from the Telugu states and close to ₹1 crore in Tamil Nadu, with consistent support from the Kannada and Malayalam markets. Overall occupancy remained steady between 23 percent and 39 percent across languages, showing impressive mid-week stability.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film continued its theatrical run in 2,442 shows and earned around ₹1.76 crore net in India on day 8 (early morning figures). With this, the India gross has reached approximately ₹746.65 crore so far, while the India net collection stands at ₹625.18 crore. The final figures for the day are expected to be updated later today or by tomorrow morning.

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