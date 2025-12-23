‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller by Aditya Dhar, has already made an impact on the film industry as a historic blockbuster despite the fact that it met its first and most important ‘working day’ test. The film experienced a significant decline on its 18th day, with the earning of around ₹16.5 crore on its third Monday, which is a standard trend after a monstrous third weekend shattering all records.

Still, the film has managed to collect an unbelievable ₹572 crores net in India, which has allowed Ranveer Singh to surpass even the most-compared box office thresholds. The most amazing thing, though, is that the film keeps on making Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Hollywood giant, look small in India; the victory of the native “Desi” action being the current king of the box office is proved nonetheless.

Dhurandhar’s Domestic Records

The film’s journey is still unmatched in 2025, after recently surpassing the total revenue of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and thus being able to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The slowing down for the third Monday was predictable, but the “Dhurandhar fever” is still on.

The film has almost 28.76% overall Hindi occupancy and is still securing its place in the tier-1 cities and multiplexes. Analysts predict that the film has opened up a clear route to get past the ₹600 crore domestic milestone, a victory won only by a few masterpieces in Indian cinema history.

Global Box Office Dominance

The spy saga is not only the main storyline but also the rule book of international success beyond the borders of India. Dhurandhar has now become the official highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025 worldwide and has also surpassed the global collection of Kantara: Chapter 1. The film’s worldwide gross has reached an astounding ₹872 crore, which has also set new records in the overseas market by beating Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Even the IMAX screens did not benefit the movie Most of the screens were occupied by James Cameron’s latest Avatar installment; however, Ranveer Singh’s lead performance still continues to attract global audiences, showing that strong storytelling can be louder than even the most expensive CGI spectacles.

