Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

Dhurandhar saw a sharp drop on Day 18, earning ₹16.5 crore on its third Monday, yet remains unstoppable. With ₹572 crore net in India and ₹872 crore worldwide, the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to outperform Avatar: Fire and Ash and eyes the ₹600 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Dominates Despite Monday Dip (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Dominates Despite Monday Dip (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 23, 2025 09:16:29 IST

Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller by Aditya Dhar, has already made an impact on the film industry as a historic blockbuster despite the fact that it met its first and most important ‘working day’ test. The film experienced a significant decline on its 18th day, with the earning of around ₹16.5 crore on its third Monday, which is a standard trend after a monstrous third weekend shattering all records.

Still, the film has managed to collect an unbelievable ₹572 crores net in India, which has allowed Ranveer Singh to surpass even the most-compared box office thresholds. The most amazing thing, though, is that the film keeps on making Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Hollywood giant, look small in India; the victory of the native “Desi” action being the current king of the box office is proved nonetheless.

Dhurandhar’s Domestic Records

The film’s journey is still unmatched in 2025, after recently surpassing the total revenue of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and thus being able to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The slowing down for the third Monday was predictable, but the “Dhurandhar fever” is still on.

The film has almost 28.76% overall Hindi occupancy and is still securing its place in the tier-1 cities and multiplexes. Analysts predict that the film has opened up a clear route to get past the ₹600 crore domestic milestone, a victory won only by a few masterpieces in Indian cinema history.

Global Box Office Dominance

The spy saga is not only the main storyline but also the rule book of international success beyond the borders of India. Dhurandhar has now become the official highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025 worldwide and has also surpassed the global collection of Kantara: Chapter 1. The film’s worldwide gross has reached an astounding ₹872 crore, which has also set new records in the overseas market by beating Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Even the IMAX screens did not benefit the movie Most of the screens were occupied by James Cameron’s latest Avatar installment; however, Ranveer Singh’s lead performance still continues to attract global audiences, showing that strong storytelling can be louder than even the most expensive CGI spectacles.

Also Read: Dhurandha Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhurandhar Smashes Rs 500 Crore Mark As Avatar: Fire and Ash, Akhanda 2 See Surge

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:16 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

