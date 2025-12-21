Dhurandha Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhurandhar Smashes Rs 500 Crore Mark As Avatar: Fire and Ash, Akhanda 2 See Surge

On December 20, 2025, the Indian box office celebrated a remarkable Saturday as Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar made its way into the club of films that have made over ₹500 crores at the box office. The movie starring Ranveer Singh was still very much alive and with the help of a large weekend jump, it was able to take over the domestic market even in its third week.

While the filmmaker James Cameron’s interesting visual creation Avatar: Fire and Ash and the second part of the Akhanda franchise, which had a lot of action, had to deal with the strong champion, both films found their way to the market.

Dhurandhar Dominance

By the end of its 16th day, Dhurandhar proved itself to be an “All-Time Blockbuster” and grossed about ₹503.20 crores in India alone. The movie was the main attraction which led up to the 45% increase in its audience on Saturday as compared to its third Friday so that its hard-hitting, real-life espionage plot still very much connects with the public.

This landmark achievement has made it the quickest Hindi movie ever to reach the hundred million milestone, surpassing several previous record-holders. Even though a worldwide giant like Avatar 3 had entered the market, the Mumbai and Delhi-UP areas continued to be very supportive of the Indian spy drama whose lifetime finsh is now projected to be in the range of the highest grossers of all time.

Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2 Strategic Growth

The weekends of Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2 contributed to the ongoing trend of a vibrant cinematic landscape. Avatar 3’s total estimate for Saturday reached approximately ₹25 crores, which brought its two-day total for India to around ₹45 crores, chiefly supported by the IMAX and 3D formats.

At the same time, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 stayed stable in the tropical states, accumulating more than ₹80 crores net domestically. The film profited from a devoted audience and the lack of other significant regional releases, resulting in an occupancy rate of 28% on average and keeping the mass-action genre alive along with international sci-fi and national thrillers.

