Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run in week three. The Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer earned ₹22.5 crore on Day 15, taking India collections to ₹483 crore and global earnings past ₹730 crore despite Avatar competition.

Dhurandhar Dominates Box Office in Week Three, Crosses ₹730 Crore Worldwide (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Dominates Box Office in Week Three, Crosses ₹730 Crore Worldwide (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 20, 2025 08:29:04 IST

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

Dhurandhar, the spying thriller by Aditya Dhar, has, without doubt, become the greatest movie of all time, and in a similar way, he has kept the box office under his control even in the third week of its release. On the 15th day of its run, the movie proved its strength with a good collection of around ₹22.50 crore net in India, thus making its total domestic collection an incredible ₹483 crore.

Not even the very famous release of James Cameron’s sci-fi giant, Avatar: Fire and Ash, could make the film with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna surrender; on the contrary, the movie even outperformed the numbers of the Hollywood giant’s opening day in some places.

The film has already garnered global receipts of ₹730 crore, a historical milestone, to claim its status as a cultural celebrity and the mainstream performer of Ranveer Singh’s career so far.

Dhurandhar Strategic Momentum

The upward trajectory of the film can be attributed to two factors: its gripping narrative and high re-watch value. Dhurandhar, unlike conventional action movies that prototypically lose interest by the second week, experienced a massive flood of viewers and grossed over ₹143 crore in that window alone during its second weekend. The top-notch acting of Akshaye Khanna as the villainous Rehman Dakait and Ranveer Singh as the police officer Hamza is what mainly drives the movie’s popularity.

The film’s enduring appeal is shown by its still being able to maintain a double-digit daily collection on its 15th day despite losing IMAX screens to Avatar, which indicates that the local viewers are giving preference to this homegrown spy thriller over the world-class spectacles.

Dhurandhar Global Domination

The home market remains the main driver, but the foreign reaction has been no less than amazing for an Indian spy thriller. The movie Dhurandhar has already made more than ₹158 crore in the international markets, with North America and Australia showing record numbers of viewers. Experts in movie trading think that the film is now set to enter the ₹1000 crore worldwide club, a success that was before only a few top Indian productions.

The Christmas holiday period is near, and it is predicted that the movie will cover the gap left very quickly, even breaking some of the oldest and most respected cinema records by the time it is out of theaters.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 8:29 AM IST
‘Dhurandhar’ Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

QUICK LINKS