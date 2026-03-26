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Home > Education News > CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Service Examination (SSE) Preliminary Result 2025.

CGPSC SSE Prelims Result
CGPSC SSE Prelims Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 26, 2026 13:51:23 IST

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CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

The CGPSC SSE Prelims 2025 result is out. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website.

The preliminary examination of the CGPSC SSE 2025 was conducted on February 22, 2026, as part of the recruitment for various administrative posts in the state government departments.

Is the CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 out

The CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 has been released. The result contains the details such as roll numbers, candidate names, date of birth, and category-wise cut-off marks.

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How many candidates are shortlisted for the CGPSC mains

A total of 265 vacancies were announced under the State Service Examination 2025 across 20 different services. As per the selection criteria, the Commission aimed to shortlist 15 times the number of vacancies, which equals 3,975 candidates.

Out of 265 vacancies announced under the State Service Examination 2025, for 20 services, the Commission has selected 15 times the vacancies. However, due to category and sub-category constraints, 3,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage.

When was the CGPSC SSE Prelims exam conducted

The preliminary examination of the SSE exam was conducted on February 22, 2026. The recruitment for the State Service Examination 2025 was announced under advertisement no. 06/2025/Examination. 

The details were first announced in November 2025, and further updates were issued in December 2025. The prelims exam forms the first stage of the selection process for various administrative and civil services posts in the state

What are the CGPSC SSE Mains exam dates

The Commission has also announced the dates for the main exams. The CGPSC SSE Mains 2025 will be conducted for 4 days: May 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims will have to apply for the main exam again in online mode. Detailed guidelines for the application procedure are likely to be released separately.

How to check the CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025

Here are the steps to download the result.

  • Head over to the official CGPSC website.
  • Navigate to the Results or Examination tab.
  • Select the link for CGPSC SSE Prelims result 2025
  • Download the PDF file.
  • Search for your roll number or name from the list 

It is recommended to keep a copy of the result for future use.

What details are mentioned in the result PDF

The result provides all the details of the shortlisted candidates. It includes roll numbers, names, date of birth, and details of cut-off marks for each category. 

The ranking is based on the serial number of the candidates in increasing order and displays the performance of the candidates in the prelims exam.

What happens after the CGPSC prelims result

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam, which is the next step in the selection process. Final selection would be made on the basis of the interview.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on the procedure for application for the mains exam and other instructions.

Now that the prelims result is out, candidates can start preparing for the next stage of the CGPSC recruitment process.

Also Read: GATE COAP 2026 Registration Begins at coap2026.iitr.ac.in, Check Eligibility, Important Dates, How to Apply

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Tags: CGPSC resultCGPSC SSE Mains exam datesCGPSC SSE Prelims examCGPSC SSE prelims resultCGPSC SSE result

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CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

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CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule
CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule
CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule
CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

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