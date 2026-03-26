GATE COAP 2026 Registration Begins at coap2026.iitr.ac.in, Check Eligibility, Important Dates, How to Apply

The registration for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026 has been opened at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

It is an important platform for candidates applying for admission to Master of Technology (MTech) programmes and for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) based on GATE scores. COAP 2026 registration can be done online on its official portal.

What is GATE COAP 2026 and why is it important

GATE COAP 2026 is a centralised portal where candidates can accept offers from participating institutes and PSUs. It helps to reduce the efforts of candidates in the admission and recruitment process by bringing these offers under one platform.

However, candidates will need to apply separately to the individual IITs or PSUs and not just COAP when they need to be considered for admission/recruitment.

Who can apply for GATE COAP 2026

Candidates who have appeared in GATE 2026, GATE 2025, or GATE 2024 can register for COAP 2026. They should have an Indian nationality to participate in the portal.

In case of having multiple GATE scorecards, only the best score or best rank scorecard would be considered when they register.

What are the important dates for COAP 2026

Based on the official announcement, COAP 2026 Round 1 will open on May 11, 2026, at 10 AM and close on May 13, 2026, at 9 AM. Candidates will be able to access the available offers and make their decisions during this period.

COAP 2026 Round 10 will have its window from June 8, 2026, at 10 AM to July 10, 2026, at 9 AM. Candidates should be careful to track every round as releasing deadlines can be missed otherwise.

How to register for GATE COAP 2026 online

Go to : coap2026.iitr.ac.in

On the Home Page, click on Register

Enter GATE registration number, Email ID, and Mobile No.

Create a password and submit

Log in with the credentials

Fill in the details in the Application form

Submit and Download Confirmation page

Candidates should keep their login information for future use.

Which institutes are participating in COAP 2026

Leading engineering Institutes of India such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Ropar, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Tirupati, IIT Dharwad, IIT Bhilai, IIT Jammu, IIT Goa, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IISc Bengaluru are going to participate in COAP 2026.

What should candidates keep in mind

Candidates should make sure to apply separately to every Institute or PSU that they want to join, as COAP is not an alternative to applying separately.

It just helps in seeing and accepting the offers. Keep a tab on the official website for updates on offer rounds, deadlines, and other important information.

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