Home > World > Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Netanyahu tells Elon Musk Israel aims to lead in AI, discussing tech ambitions, autonomous vehicles, and a Smart Transportation Conference in March, signaling Israel’s push to become a global hub for artificial intelligence and innovation.

Netanyahu tells Elon Musk Israel aims to lead in AI. (Photo: X/ Canva)
Netanyahu tells Elon Musk Israel aims to lead in AI. (Photo: X/ Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 29, 2025 21:58:11 IST

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel’s ambitions to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), following a high-level conference call with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The call, which also included Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev and National AI Directorate head Erez Askal, came ahead of Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk to Visit Israel for Smart Transportation Conference

During the call, Musk accepted an invitation to attend a Smart Transportation Conference scheduled in Israel in March. The discussion focused on promoting cooperation with Tesla and advancing legislation related to autonomous vehicles, signaling Israel’s push to integrate AI and cutting-edge technologies into its transportation and industrial sectors.

Netanyahu Highlights Israel’s Tech Ambitions

 “We intend to propel Israel forward and turn it into a global leader in AI, just as we did in cyber and other technologies,” Netanyahu said during the call. This comes after the two leaders previously debated AI ethics at a Tesla factory panel in California in September 2023.

AI in Israel’s Military Operations

Israel has already been using AI in critical military operations. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) employ systems like Gospel and Habsora to analyze surveillance data, identify potential targets, and assist in decision-making. AI tools have increased efficiency, enabling the IDF to process hundreds of targets daily, although critics warn that reliance on AI raises ethical concerns regarding civilian safety and accountability.

Advancing AI Legislation and Tech Partnerships

The conference call also addressed continued collaboration with Tesla and the advancement of autonomous vehicle laws. Netanyahu’s office emphasized that fostering AI development is part of Israel’s broader goal to become a global hub for emerging technologies.

Israel’s AI Strategy

With high-profile partnerships and a growing focus on AI regulation, Israel aims to position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution. Experts note that the country’s history of innovation in cybersecurity and technology could give it a competitive edge as nations worldwide race to dominate artificial intelligence.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:58 PM IST
