California Tragedy: Two Telangana Women In US For Jobs Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge- Who Were They, What Exactly Happened?

Two young women from Telangana died in a tragic car accident in California after their vehicle plunged into a gorge near Alabama Hills. The victims, who had completed their Master’s degrees in the US, were seeking jobs.

Two young women from Telangana died in a tragic car accident in California. (Photo: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 29, 2025 19:05:01 IST

Two young women from Telangana lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the United States late Saturday evening after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in California. The accident occurred near Alabama Hills Road, a mountainous stretch known for sharp curves and difficult terrain.

According to reports, the vehicle lost control while navigating a curve, veered off the road and fell into the gorge. The women were returning from a trip with a group of friends when the incident took place. Local police in California have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.

Who Were the Victims?

The victims have been identified as Pullakhandam Meghana Rani, aged 24/25, and Kadiyala Bhavana, aged 24. Both women hailed from Garla mandal in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district. Meghana was a resident of Garla mandal, while Bhavana belonged to Mulkanoor village in the same district.

They had moved to the United States nearly three years ago to pursue higher education and were described by friends and family as bright, hardworking and ambitious.

In the US for Studies, Searching for Jobs

Reports indicate that both Meghana and Bhavana had recently completed their Master’s degrees and were actively seeking employment opportunities in the US. Meghana, fondly known as “Chikki”, was in the final stages of beginning her professional career.

The tragedy struck at a time when both women were hopeful about securing jobs and building a stable future.

Families in Shock Back in Telangana

The sudden deaths have left their families and local communities in deep shock and grief. Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, while Bhavana’s father serves as the Deputy Sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.

Residents of the area described the loss as heartbreaking, noting that both women had gone abroad with dreams of supporting their families and carving out successful careers.

Appeal to Telangana Government and MEA

The families have made an emotional appeal to the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting urgent assistance to coordinate with the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and expedite the legal formalities required to bring the mortal remains back to India for the final rites.

Members of the Telugu diaspora in the United States have also extended support to the grieving families during this difficult time.

Fundraising for Repatriation

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for the repatriation of Meghana’s mortal remains, as the family is struggling to bear the high expenses involved. The appeal urges people to contribute, stating that even small donations would help ensure a dignified farewell.

Authorities in the United States are continuing their investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited as police examine whether road conditions, speed or other factors led to the vehicle losing control.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: California accident, California road accident, Telangana women, us news

